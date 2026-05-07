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Princeton High alumnus endows $25 million scholarship fund

Clay Skinner Memorial Fund supports graduates pursuing higher education

Princeton High School

Princeton High School (Derek Barichello)

By Kate Santillan

Princeton High School recently announced that class of 1946 alumnus Clay Skinner endowed a $25 million scholarship fund to support Princeton High School’s graduates pursuing postsecondary education annually.

The Clay Skinner Memorial Scholarship Fund will support students pursuing higher education at four-year colleges and universities, graduate and doctoral programs, accredited trade schools and community colleges. Scholarships will also be awarded by a scholarship committee.

The scholarship is open to current and future class members and former Princeton High School graduates pursuing postsecondary education

For more information, email CSscholarship@phs-il.org.

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