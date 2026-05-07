Princeton High alumnus endows $25 million scholarship fund

Princeton High School recently announced that class of 1946 alumnus Clay Skinner endowed a $25 million scholarship fund to support Princeton High School’s graduates pursuing postsecondary education annually.

The Clay Skinner Memorial Scholarship Fund will support students pursuing higher education at four-year colleges and universities, graduate and doctoral programs, accredited trade schools and community colleges. Scholarships will also be awarded by a scholarship committee.

The scholarship is open to current and future class members and former Princeton High School graduates pursuing postsecondary education

For more information, email CSscholarship@phs-il.org.