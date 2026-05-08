One man injured in DeKalb shooting, person of interest in custody, says police chief

One man was airlifted to a Rockford area hospital Thursday night after he was shot outside a DeKalb apartment in what Police Chief David Byrd called an “isolated situation.”

The investigation remains ongoing, he said. No charges have yet been filed as of 9:30 p.m., though one person is in custody.

“This was an isolated situation that began with an argument or some type of conflict between dual combatants who knew each other,” Byrd said.

There’s no ongoing threat to the public, he said. Both people involved were adults.

DeKalb police were still on the scene at about 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Ridge Drive. Byrd said the city plans to send another public alert when the area is cleared.

Officers responded to reported gunfire in the area about 6:45 p.m. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower extremity, Byrd said.

DeKalb Fire Department paramedics took him to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital. He was later airlifted but is in stable condition, Byrd said.

DeKalb police have one person of interest in custody Thursday night.

But the police investigation is still in its early stages, the chief said.

He said police believe there may have been an exchange of gunfire, both inside an apartment and then outside, where the victim was found, Byrd said.

Authorities believe the two people began arguing inside an apartment and eventually moved outside.

A citywide emergency alert went out at about 7:20 p.m. Thursday, with police asking the public to steer clear while they responded.

This story was updated at 9:57 p.m. May 7, 2026. Check back for updates.