Milledgeville softball beats Morrison 4-3, takes NUIC South lead: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Softball

Milledgeville 4, Morrison 3: The Missiles (13-5, 7-0) took first in the NUIC South as Kendra Kingsby pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts. Brinley Hackbarth had two RBIs. Ava Duncan struck out seven for Morrison in a complete game, allowing one unearned run. Elle Milnes had two RBIs for the Fillies.

Sterling 12, Galesburg 2 (5 inn.): Layla Wright hit two home runs, knocked in four runs and pitched three innings in the home win. Mya Lira also homered and Lily Martinez pitched two perfect innings.

Dixon 2, Oregon 1: The Duchesses had just one hit but scored two unearned runs in the home win. Kinley Rogers pitched a complete game for Dixon. Izzy Berg was saddled with the loss for Oregon.

Eastland 9, Amboy 0: Jade Hammer had three RBIs and pitched four innings in the shutout win.

Genoa-Kingston 10, Rock Falls 5: Madi Eikenberry (two RBIs) hit a home run and Korah Hosler had two more in the home setback.

Polo 7, Lena-Winslow 6 (8 inn.): Makayla Cisketti’s RBI single gave the Marcos a lead in the eighth inning in the road win. Cam Jones had three hits and pitched six shutout innings in the win. Emma Porter also had three hits for Polo.

Princeton 18, Newman 2 (4 inn.): The Comets gave up 11 runs in the second inning of the road setback.

Fulton 15, Warren-Stockton 3: The Steamers erupted with 19 hits and Haley Smither led the way with five RBIs and a home run. Jessa Read pitched a complete game.

Orangeville 19, Forreston 3 (5 inn.): The Cardinals were out-hit 23-4 in the home setback. Caroline Bawinkel had two hits for Forreston.

East Dubuque 10, West Carroll 0: The Thunder were out-hit 11-2 in the home setback.

Baseball

Byron 9, Rock Falls 1: The Tigers pulled away with eight runs in the final two innings at Rock Falls. Carter Hunter and Madden Schueler combined for the Rockets’ only four hits against Andrew Talbert.

Dixon 7, North Boone 1: Jake Whelan had two hits and two RBIs in the home win. Eli Kirchoff pitched a complete game and did not allow an earned run for the Dukes.

Eastland 5, Amboy 2: Zy Haverland led the Cougars with three RBIs and a double. Camron Huber struck out seven in 5⅔ innings to get the win. Trevor Stenzel had two hits for Amboy.

Forreston 12, Orangeville 2 (5 inn.): Brady Gill had three RBIs as the Cardinals tallied 12 hits.

Rockford Christian 13, Oregon 10: The Hawks fell short after trailing 11-3 through four innings. Eli Lotz and Danny Chisamore had two RBIs.

Morrison 5, Milledgeville 2: The Mustangs pulled away with three runs in the sixth inning of the home win. Carson White had two hits, two RBIs and pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts.

Warren/Stockton 2, Fulton 1: Fulton’s Chase Dykstra struck out 11 in six innings, but Jordan Kohl held the Steamers to four hits in a pitcher’s duel.

AFC 11, Polo 9: Chase Near led the Raiders with two RBIs in the road win. Aiden Messer was 4 for 4 with five RBIs for Polo.

East Dubuque 16, West Carroll 12: Winter Harrington was 3 for 4 with three RBIs for the Thunder. Jacen Anderson also had three hits, including a home run and two RBIs. WC had eight errors in the setback.

Boys tennis

Rochelle co-op 3, Ottawa 2: David Eckardt and Noah McKinney won 7-6 (5), 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.

Boys track & field

Newman takes third at Lena-Winslow: The Comets tallied 565.5 points, while Milledgeville and Morrison tied for sixth with 392.5.

Newman’s Jackson Graham, Brandon Pfieiffer, Ayden Gutierrez and Parker Strommen won the 4x200 relay.

Morrison’s Brady Anderson and Levi Milder went 1-2 in the 100 and 200, while Josh McDearmon won the 400 and 110 hurdles. Bryan Kuehl won the 3,200.

Parker Krogman won the 300 hurdles for the Milledgeville co-op.

Fulton wins Du-Pec invite: The Steamers tallied 151 points, while Amboy (111) was third. Event winners for Fulton were CJ Struckman (100) and Mason Bray (200).

Fulton also won the the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 relay and 4x800 relays.

Amboy’s winners were Channing Bellows (800, 1,600), Ian Hassler (discus) and Damian Bender (long jump).

Ogle County Championship: Rochelle won with 123 points, followed by the Forreston co-op (112), Byron (63.5), Oregon (45.5) and Stillman Valley (30).

Forreston’s event winners were Brody Schwartz (200), Eli Ferris (110 hurdles, high jump), and Jonathan Milnes (long jump).

Forreston also won the the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

Oregon’s Daniel Gonzalez won the 800 and 400.

Girls track & field

Ogle County Championship: Rochelle won with 117.5 points, followed by Oregon (67), Forreston (65.5), Stillman Valley (65) and Byron (57).

Forreston’s event winners were Bree Schneiderman (100), Tenlei Peterson (800), Aubrey Herndon (3,200) and Macie Mandrell (shot put).

Oregon’s winners were Evelyn Anderson (1,600) and Jillian Hammer (100 hurdles). Oregon also won the 4x200 relay.