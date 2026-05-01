Madisyn Eikenberry has five RBIs in Rock Falls softball win: Thursday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Softball

Rock Falls 18, Rockford Lutheran 3 (4 inn.): Madisyn Eikenberry led the Rockets with five RBIs and Julia Renner knocked in three in the home win. Korah Hosler pitched four innings with eight strikeouts.

Morrison 15, Eastland 5 (6inn.): Sophie Damhoff led the Fillies with three RBIs as Morrison tallied 14 hits. Elle Milnes had three hits and two RBIs and Ava Duncan pitched a complete game for Morrison. Emerson Mlakar was 3 for 3 with three RBIs for Eastland.

Newman 15, Mendota 5 (5 inn.): Gianna Vance, Claire Von Volten and Kate Von Holten all had two RBIs for the Comets in the home win.

United Township 11, Sterling 8 (8 inn.): Emily Stevens hit a walkoff three-run home run and got the win in relief for the Panthers. Madison Birdsley (three RBIs) and Lily Martinez hit home runs and Mya Lira had two RBIs.

River Ridge/Scales Mound 18, Fulton 15: The Steamers gave up nine runs in the fifth inning and seven in the seventh in the home loss. Kerby Germann led Fulton with three RBIs and a home run.

Erie-Prophetstown 13, Hall 1: Ava Grawe had four hits and four RBIs to lead the Panthers. Ayden Klendwoth had a home run and two RBIs for E-P. Wynn Renkes pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts.

Winnebago 16, Dixon 7: Breanna Tegeler was 3 for 4 with three RBIs for the Duchesses in the home setback. Both teams gave up seven unearned runs.

Stillman Valley 9, Oregon 0: The Hawks were out-hit 13-2 at home. Mackenzi Shere struck out eight and walked one in a complete game for the Cardinals. Izzy Berg pitched a complete game for Oregon.

Amboy 9, Polo 3: Hannah Whitman led Amboy with two RBIs and Ellie McLaughlin pitched a complete game in the road win.

Baseball

Amboy 4, Polo 3: The Clippers scored four times in the first inning and Landon Carter pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts in the road win. He allowed just three hits, one walk and three unearned runs. Colt McCoy and Trevor Stenzel each had two hits and an RBI for Amboy. Aiden Messer pitched a complete game for Polo.

Morrison 4, Eastland 2: Morrison’s Aydan Meinsma (one RBI) struck out nine in five innings and Koltin Swaim (one RBI) pitched two hitless innings in the home win.

Forreston 19, Lincoln Avademy 1 (4 inn.): The Cardinals scored 16 runs in the second inning in the road win. Kye Alderks led Forreston with four RBIs.

Milledgeville 11, AFC 1 (6 inn.): Kyson Francis led the Missiles with three RBIs. Spencer Nye struck out nine in four innings to get the win.

Genoa-Kingston 15, Oregon 7 (6 inn.): Landon Ziller led Oregon with three RBIs in the home setback.

Dixon 21, Rockford Lutheran 8: Dixon scored seven runs in the fifth and nine in the seventh in the road win. Jagger Kemp had a double and five RBIs for the Dukes.

Fulton 6, River Ridge/Scales Mound 0: Braedon Meyers pitched a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts. Chase Dykstra had four hits and Evan Folk had two RBIs.

Hall 6, Erie-Prophetstown 2: Braedyn Frank pitched six innings in the road loss as the Panthers were held to five hits.

Girls soccer

Oregon 9, North Boone 0: Sarah Eckardt had two goals and seven other Hawks found the net. Noelle Girton had two assists.