DeKalb residents to see 3.5% increase in water fees due to rising costs, city says

A DeKalb water tower stands in the distance on Thursday, March 2, 2017, in DeKalb. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia)

DeKalb residents should expect to see a 3.5% increase in fees for the water they use, an estimated $1.55 more per month on future bills for an “average” single-family household.

The DeKalb City Council this week approved an ordinance amendment to institute the rate increase, citing rising costs, capital improvement projects and inflation, which has driven up costs of labor, equipment and maintenance, according to city documents.

Second Ward Alderwoman Barb Larson said she believes the city has explored every avenue possible and that increasing the water rate is the best option.

“I’m very confident that this is the best and that every path has been taken to make it the easiest on all of our residents,” Larson said.

In 2025, the City Council raised the water rates by 3.8%.

The ordinance, as amended, will see the average customer assessed $43.97 to $45.52, or about $1.55 more per month, city documents show.

City staff said rising costs have put a strain on the city’s water fund, which is generally used to pay for materials, equipment, labor and maintenance.

But the rate hike comes as water usage trends downward in the city, after several years of increased water sales, city documents show.

City Manager Bill Nicklas said the city is looking to do its part to meet residents’ needs.

“We have a commitment to funding capital out of these increases and keeping the ball rolling on that, meeting not only what you’ve budgeted for this year, but looking forward to what we’ll need continuously as we replace the older infrastructure,” Nicklas said.

In March, the consumer price index, or the rate of inflation, was projected at 3.3% – the largest increase in two years, city documents show.

Officials said the hope is that increased fees can help the city keep up with rising costs.

With the city’s water rate increase, DeKalb patrons on average will likely pay $45.52 monthly, according to city calculations. DeKalb officials said that’s comparable to neighboring communities like Sycamore at $45.52, Sugar Grove at $46.08, Batavia at $42.06, Waterman at $41.58, Elburn at $49.76 and Ottawa at $48.38.

“We continue to be solely below the midpoint of our competitive peers,” Nicklas said to the City Council. “I think this is a responsible recommendation to you.”