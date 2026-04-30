Sauk Valley Community College adopts new strategic plan through 2030

Kayleen Mecum of Morrison fires her hat in the air for pictures Friday, May 9, 2025, after graduating from Sauk Valley Community College. (Alex T. Paschal)

Sauk Valley Community College’s board approved a new strategic plan Monday that positions the college as a regional workforce hub while doubling down on student-centered support and community engagement through 2030.

The plan, drafted under the leadership of Aaron Schupbach-Roe with input from faculty and staff, introduces three new strategic directions: nourishing student support through the college’s Impact Program, cultivating access and engagement across the region, and growing career and workforce development partnerships.

The college’s mission and ethical values remain unchanged. The college is dedicated to teaching and learning while creating opportunities through lifelong education, public service, and economic development, according to the plan.

The Impact Program forms the backbone of the college’s student strategy. The program aims to recruit all in-district high school students, improve enrollment from local schools, and boost retention and graduation rates. It also commits to providing thousands of volunteer hours to community nonprofits and service organizations.

The second strategic direction focuses on expanding access and opportunity. The college plans to simplify registration, maintain affordability, promote inclusive support services, and create spaces for cultural events and community learning. The plan also calls for deploying AI-assisted advising and tutoring tools to enhance personalized student support.

The third direction targets workforce development. The college intends to grow partnerships with local employers, expand career and technical education programs, and position itself as the region’s primary resource for workforce training and talent development. The plan specifically mentions positioning SVCC as a regional leader in AI and automation literacy.

The plan also lists “College Health Metrics” to guide institutional planning and decision-making. These include academics, campus environment, financial stability, human resources, information technology, marketing, planning, public service, and student services.