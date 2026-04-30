Huntley’s Shops on Main to open for 1st full season Friday

The village of Huntley has announced the official launch of Shops on Main for its first full operating season, kicking off Friday, May 1.

The 10 storefronts at 11879 Main Street downtown will welcome visitors every weekend through December 20.

Following a successful limited holiday run last winter, the May 1-3 opening weekend marks the true debut of the project’s seasonal incubator program. To celebrate the kickoff, visitors who stop by during the opening weekend can enter to win a grand prize basket filled with unique items from all 10 Shops on Main vendors.

Jeremy Borchardt works on a Shop on Main in Huntley Oct. 28, 2025. (Claire O'Brien)

Shops on Main’s weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday from May 1 to Dec. 20.

This season’s vendor lineup includes a mix of fashion, handmade goods and gourmet finds and include:

Bare Rags: Curated neutral modern apparel and lifestyle pieces.

Paige Eighteen Boutique: Trendy women’s clothing and accessories.

The Find – Vintage + Thrift: Carefully selected vintage apparel and unique finds.

Wild In Ink: Curated clothing, accessories, home décor and poetry items.

chARM candy collection: Specialty jewelry and charms designed primarily for children.

DD Creations Studio: Custom-made gifts and personalized items.

Huntley Art Hub Gallery: An artist-led gallery featuring local fine art and jewelry.

Sew Mine: Hand-picked fabrics, unique sewing kits and inspiration for local makers.

The Chef Shoppe: Curated spice blends and unique kitchen essentials.

Pots and Pies: A selection of sweet and savory baked goods.

For more information on vendors or upcoming event hours, visit huntleyshopsonmain.com and follow on social media.