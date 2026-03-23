2026 Sauk Valley softball season preview capsules

Newman short stop Lucy Oetting fires across the diamond Tuesday at Little Siberia Field. (Mike Vaughn)

Coach: Kelly Whitman (17th season, 248-158-1)

2025: 4-21, 2-8 NUIC South (fifth place)

Returning varsity: Kiera Karlson, sr.; Brittlyn Whitman, sr.; Peyton Payne, sr.; Ellie Mclaughlin, sr.; Alyvia Whelchel, sr.; Jadyn Whelchel, sr.; Leighton Gulley, jr.; Gabby Miller, so.; Tinley Whitney, so.; Jenna Blaine, sr.; Anna Carlson, sr.

Key newcomers: Hannah Whitman, fr.; Mallory Bodmer, fr.; Sydney Noble, fr.; Sophya Fonderolli, fr.; Erika Decker, fr.

Worth noting: Karlson was a second-team all-area pick last season as an outfielder. Coach Whitman’s daughters, Hannah and Brittlyn, will both be on the team together.

“We have a strong group of girls returning from last season,” she said. “We will have our starting pitcher [Ellie Mclaughlin] back this season as well. Looking forward to improving from last year.”

Coach: Heather Settles (fourth season)

2025: 4-31, 0-10 NUIC South (sixth)

Varsity roster: Natalee Vanatta, jr.; Lauren Harris, so.; Brooklyn Thanos, fr.; Reese Polk, sr.; Claire Freeman, sr.; Chloe Parker, so.; Makennah Evans, fr.; Rylin Branscum, so.; Makalya Inman, jr.; Kaitlyn Bevan, jr.; Macie Rutherford, so.

Worth noting: The Raiders have struggled in recent years, going winless in conference the last four years.

Coach: Dave Shepard

2025: 17-19, 9-11 LTC (sixth place)

Top returners: Emily Wright, sr.; Kadyn Haage, sr.; Mallory Maubach, jr.

Key newcomers: Ali Carrington, so.; Danicka Benavidez, so.; Remie Marshall, so.

Worth noting: The Storm, who last won a regional title in 2024 in Class 2A, will be playing in Class 1A this season. Wright is BV’s fourth-year catcher who hit .351 with 16 RBIs, nine doubles and a home run last season. Haage hit .393 with 26 RBIs last season.

Coach: Candi Rogers (11th season)

2025: 10-11, 7-9 BNC (sixth)

Returning varsity: Kiley Gaither, sr., IF; Taylor Frost, jr., P/U; Abby Hicks, jr., IF; Breanna Tegeler, so., C; Addy Petty, sr., OF; Addy Williams, sr., OF.

Key newcomers: Presley Carver, fr., U; Brooklyn Tegeler, fr., U; Kinley Rogers, fr., P/U; Brooklyn Arjes, jr., U; Ayden Kinn, jr., U.

Worth noting: Coach Rogers says the team is relatively young after graduating four starters last season, but the Duchesses are excited about their talent and versatility.

“One of the strengths of this group is that several players can step in and play multiple positions, which gives us a lot of flexibility defensively. We also have some speed this year, and we’re hoping to use that to our advantage both on the bases and in the field,” she said. “The biggest focus early on will be helping our younger players settle into their roles and continue to grow with each game. We have some athletes who can really impact the game in different ways and it will be fun to watch them develop as the season progresses.”

Dixon’s Kiley Gaither looks to throw after an out against Belvidere North’s Paige Johnson last season during a Class 3A Regional softball game in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Coach: Jenna Green (first season)

2025: 10-12, 6-4 NUIC South (third place)

Returning varsity: Avery Burkholder, so., OF/SS; Delaney Mullen, so., OF; Sienna Peterson, sr., 2B; Morgan McCullough, sr., 3B; Vanessa Allen, sr., CF; Ellie Jocknevich, so., OF; Tatum Grim, sr., C/1B; Kynzie Leverton, so., OF; Izzy Ames, jr., SS/U; Keara Kaus, so., P/1B.

Key newcomers: Olivia Fullington, fr., C/OF; Ellie Pontnack, fr., OF; Emerson Mlakar, fr., 1B/U; Lilly Diehl, fr., P/1B; Maci Klavenga, fr., C/U; Jade Hammer, fr., P/SS; Sienna Vitali, fr., U.

Worth noting: Coach Green is a former Eastland standout softball player, joined by Zach Hook, Monica Burkholder and Robin Hammer assisting. Green says experience looks to be a strength of the team, led by returning all-conference players Kaus, Ames, Grim and Allen.

“I’m excited for my first season as the head coach at Eastland,” Green said. “We have a motivated group of girls who are eager to get on the softball field. With a strong group of returning upperclassmen, a returning pitcher and a talented freshman class, we’re hoping to have a successful season.”

Coach: Jessie Russell (second season)

2025: 13-9, 7-3 TRAC East (third place)

Returning varsity: Wynn Renkes, jr., P/IF; Lilly Swatos, sr., IF; Chloe Hamilton, so., IF; Isabelle Olvera, jr., OF; Alyssah Padia, sr., OF; Ava Grawe, sr., OF; Ayden Klendworth, jr., P/IF; Eden Jensen, sr., IF; Taylor Richmond, sr., IF; Leah Richmond, sr., OF.

Key newcomers: Laken Renkes, fr., IF.

Worth noting: The Panthers return two starting pitchers in Wynn Renkes and Ayden Klendworth. Alyssa Padia was a second-team all-area pick last season.

Coach: Zoie Sellers (third season)

2025: 3-28, 0-12 NUIC North (seventh place)

Returning varsity: Alice Kobler, so., U; Nevaeh Scheffner, jr., IF; Caroline Bawinkel, sr., C; Kylie Dieterman, sr., P

Key newcomers: Hattie Krigbaum, fr., IF; Brianna Borgmann, fr., P

Worth noting: Sellers says underclassmen and senior leadership will help the team improve this season.

“Freshmen pitchers Brianna Borgmann and Cora Schmidt will add the perfect depth behind the seasoned pitching staff,” Sellers said. “With a quick and connected defense behind them, our pitchers will have nothing to worry about.”

Coach: Derek Germann (fifth season)

2025: 20-11, 9-1 NUIC West (second season)

Top returning varsity: Jessa Read, sr., U; Belle Curley, sr., U; Haley Smither, sr., U; Zoe Kunau, jr., OF; Averi Bush, jr., C.

Key newcomers: Brooklyn Vogel, sr., IF; Zoey Stage, sr., IF; Madison Bolton, jr., OF; Wrenn Coffey, so., IF; Claire Luskey, so., P/IF; Kerby Germann, fr., IF.

Worth noting: The Steamers won their first regional title since 2018 last season and return two starting pitchers in Read and Curley.

“The offense remains strong with seniors Curley, Haley Smither, and Brooklyn Vogel returning,” coach Germann said. “Newcomers Wrenn Coffey and Kerby Germann are also expected to provide immediate power. A veteran defense featuring Kunau, Smither and Curley will support junior catcher Averi Bush.”

Kunau was a second-team all-state pick last season after hitting .532 with a school-record 59 hits and 38 stolen bases. Fulton assistant Jenna Jones previously held the hits record.

Fulton’s Jessa Read winds up for a pitch against Amboy last season during a regional semifinal softball game. Fulton won 7-4. (Alex T. Paschal)

Coach: Larry Rice (first season)

2025: 22-5, 10-0 NUIC South (first place)

Varsity roster: Harper Buikema, sr., OF; Bella Scachette, sr., OF; Caylee Bramm, so., P/IF; Ava Duncan, jr., P/IF; Elle Milnes, jr., U; Brielle Renkes, fr., IF/P; Peyton Lowery, sr., OF/IF; Claire DeRycke, jr., RF; Sophie Damhoff, so., OF/1B; Jayci Bormann, jr., C; Allie Anderson, sr., C; Hailey Kenseth, fr., IF; Paisley Bush, sr., IF/OF; Mia Tobey, so., DH/P; Megan Folkers, jr., IF.

Worth noting: Morrison is coming off a conference championship in its first year in the NUIC and an appearance in the Sweet 16 in Class 2A. Ava Duncan looks to lead the pitching staff this season with returning all-state catcher Allie Anderson behind the plate. Ava is the younger sister of last year’s Sauk Valley Softball Player of the Year, Bella Duncan. She struck out 13 in a 2-1 win over Sterling to open the season, with 14 more strikeouts and two RBIs in a 3-1 win over River Ridge/Scales Mound.

Morrison's Ava Duncan has some fun with her dugout after a double last season against Bureau Valley. (Brian Hurley)

Coach: Morgan Adolph (fifth season)

2025: 15-10, 8-2 (second place)

Returning varsity: Kendra Kingsby, sr., P/IF; Brinley Hackbarth, sr., IF; Olivia Wooden, sr., DP/IF; Addison Janssen, sr., P/IF; Loren Meiners, sr., OF; Lexis Grenoble, so., OF; Kennedy Livengood, so., OF; Elaina Pilgrim, so., OF; Megan Schenck, so., P/IF; Kinnley Ross, so., OF/U

Worth noting: Coach Adolph says expectations are high this season with so many experienced returning players.

“Our senior leaders will play an important role in setting the tone, while our sophomore group is going to be expected to step into bigger roles this year and contribute in a variety of ways,” she said. “We will rely on strong pitching, solid defense and timely hitting to be successful this year. The conference race should once again be competitive. Morrison is returning some key players as well as Eastland. This team is looking to build on last year’s foundation and continue to improve throughout the season. I am very excited to see what they can accomplish this year.”

Coach: Charlie Woodward (second season)

2025: 9-18, 7-3 TRAC East (fourth place)

Returning varsity: Lucy Oetting, sr., IF; Brenleigh Cook, sr., IF; Gianna Vance, so., P/IF; Kaylee Benyo, jr., C/IF; Anna Propheter, jr., OF; Claire Von Holten, jr., P/OF; Violet Anderson, so., OF.

Key newcomers: Jezelle Reyes, fr., IF; Grace Woodward, fr., 1B/OF; Bostyn Ruch, fr., C/OF; Kate Von Holten, fr., IF/OF.

Worth noting: The Comets return third-team all-staters, Lucy Oetting and Gianna Vance. Coach Woodward said the team is still young, but it will be led by its two seniors in Oetting and Brenleigh Cook. He said a talented freshman class will also look to make early contributions.

“I believe the team’s growth and competitive mindset could lead to a strong year,” he said. “We’re still a young team, but this group learned a lot last season and they’ve put in the work to get better. Our seniors have done a great job leading, and we have some talented young players stepping in. With Gianna Vance as our ace in the circle we believe we have all the pieces to compete at a high level. If we keep competing and improving every day, we believe we can do some really good things this season.”

Coach: Abby Baker (first season)

2025: 23-13, 8-8 BNC (third place)

Returning varsity: Isabelle Berg, so., P/1B; Brooke Halverson, jr., P/1B; Lola Schwarz, so., 2B/OF; Hayleigh Huerman, sr., OF/2B; Alexi Czochara, sr., 1B/P; Abbie Ludwig, sr., C/OF.

Key newcomers: Kylie Morrow, fr., SS/3B; Ashlee Mundell, so., 3B/SS; Kendall Boyle, so., C; Giselle Zavala, so., OF/U; Avery Young, fr., OF.

Worth noting: Baker was previously an assistant the last three years. The Hawks are looking for new players to fill in the roles left by five graduating seniors.

Returning pitcher Isabelle Berg had 16 strikeouts during a complete game in the season opener against Rockford Auburn, and nine strikeouts in 3⅔ innings against Pearl City.

Oregon's Isabelle Berg pitches against Morrison last season at Oregon Park West. Morrison won 5-0. (Earleen Hinton)

Coach: Melissa Frey (fourth season)

2025: 5-16, 4-6 NUIC South (fourth)

Returning varsity: Camrynn Jones, sr., P/U; Izabella Witkowski, sr., C/OF; Grace Miatke, sr., P/IF; Avalyn Henry, sr., P/IF; Makayla Cisketti, sr., OF; Lyianna Jones, sr., OF/IF; Samantha Gray, so., P/U.

Key newcomers: Chloe Mitchell, jr., C/U

Worth noting: Coach Frey has 10 seniors, six of whom are returning varsity players. She said freshmen Emma Porter, Raven Clapper and Imber Clapper will also look to work their way into varsity playing time.

Coach: Steve Giddings (fifth season)

2025: 10-22, 7-8 BNC (fifth place)

Varsity roster: Rylee McFadden, sr., 3B; Hadley Osborne, so., SS; Kendra Scott, jr., 2B; Hayden Buntjer, so., OF; Julia Renner, jr., LF; Jozlyn Chattic, so., RF; Zoey Silva, jr., P; Madisyn Eikeberry, fr., CF; Abbie Baldwin, so., RF; Chloe Behrens, so., 1B; Korah Hosler, jr., C.

Worth noting: The Rockets return last year’s primary starting pitcher in Zoey Silva. She had nine strikeouts in five innings during a 3-2 win over Annawan last Friday.

Rock Falls’ Zoey Silva fires a pitch against Rockford Lutheran last season. (Alex T. Paschal)

Coach: Donnie Dittmar (fourth season, 67-29)

2025: 19-11, 9-5 Western Big 6 Conference (third place)

Returning varsity: Mya Lira, sr. SS; Lily Martinez, sr. P/1B; Lily Cantu, sr. CF; Rosie Cantu, jr. C/3B; Layla Wright, jr. P/OF; Olivia Castillo, jr. 2b/3B; Breanna Taylor, so. 2B; Grace Springman, so. 1B; Madison Birdsley, so. OF/2B.

Key newcomers: Grace Johnson, sr. OF; Sophie Potthoff, jr. OF; Kennedy Tate, jr. 1B/OF; Haley Janssen, so. OF.

Worth noting: Coach Dittmar says senior leadership from Mya Lira, Lily Cantu and Lily Martinez are strengths of the team. Former Sterling multi-sport standout Riley Dittmar also joins the staff this season after playing softball at Eastern Illinois and Western Michigan University.

“I expect this team to compete for the conference championship,” Donnie Dittmar said.

Sterling’s Lily Martinez winds up for a pitch against Rochelle during a Class 3A Regional softball game in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Coach: Abby Naples (third season)

2025: 6-25, 0-10 NUIC West (sixth place)

Returning varsity: Laikyn Lawrence, so., C; Megan Hubbard, so., P

Key newcomers: Bryden Zink, fr., IF/OF; JoJo Wilcox, fr., P

Worth noting: Coach Naples said simply competing in each game is the main goal this season. “We are trying to overcome adversity and really focus on being a team that does the fundamentals correctly,” she said, “that is what will win us some ball games this year.”