Oswego Police issue 140 distracted driving citations as part of recent enforcement campaign

The Oswego Police Department issued 140 distracted driving citations along with seven speeding tickets as part of its Distracted Driving Awareness enforcement campaign in April.

The department also issued 31 seat belt violations, two driver’s license violations and four other traffic violations.

“Distracted driving remains a serious problem and one moment of inattention can change lives forever,” Oswego Police Sgt. Brian Nehring said in a news release. “High-visibility enforcement is one way we remind drivers that safe driving requires their full attention. April may be over, but our message is not. Oswego Police will continue enforcing distracted driving laws and urging motorists to put the phone away whenever they get behind the wheel.”

Oswego Police joined forces with the Illinois State Police, local law enforcement and highway safety partners for this enforcement effort. The Illinois distracted driving campaign was funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.