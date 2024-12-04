Elizabeth Lombardo scores 27 in Rock Falls win: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys basketball

Dixon 53, Kewanee 50: Dixon (4-1) held off the Boilermakers as Darius Harrington scored 25 points and Brody Nicklaus had 12 in the win.

Oregon 85, Ashton-Franklin Center 39: Kade Girton scored 21 points, and Jackson Caposey added 19 in the win for Oregon.

Hinckley Big Rock 66, Amboy 30: Eddie Jones led the Clippers with eight points in the loss.

Girls basketball

Rock Falls 47, Fulton 39: The Rockets got in the win column as Elizabeth Lombardo scored a game-high 27 points by hitting six 3-pointers.

Newman 58, Rockridge 35: Helen Papoccia and Veronica Haley each scored 12 points in the win for the Comets.

Eastland 63, A-FC 19: Olivia Klinefelter had 21 points and 10 rebounds in the victory for the Cougars (3-4, 1-0).

Milledgeville 53, Morrison 29: The Missiles (2-2, 1-0 NUIC) led 40-16 at halftime in the home win as Loren Meiners finished with 18 points. Addie Janssen and Joz Castro added 11 each for Milledgeville. Kaylee Pruis had 10 points for Morrison.

Boys wrestling

Dixon 57, Lena 23: Dixon did not lose a match from 106 to 157 pounds in the dual win. Riley Paredes had a fall in 30 seconds for Dixon in the win at 113 pounds; Dylan Bopes also had a 30-second pin at heavyweight for Dixon.

Polo splits two: Polo beat Dakota 36-30 and fell 39-27 as Ethan Dewey had a pin against Polo and dropped a 15-10 decision at 175 pounds.

Morrison wins two: The Mustangs topped Mendota 42-24 and won 64-12 over Galena. Levi Milder had pins in each dual win for Morrison at 157 pounds.

Boys bowling

Geneseo 3457, Sterling 3049: Bryce Kooy led Sterling with a 595 series in the road dual loss.

Oregon 3497, Rockford Lutheran 2647: The Hawks improved to 8-0. Wyatt Dunbar led the team with a 642 series.

Girls bowling

Oregon 2023, Rockford Lutheran 1677: Carli Bailey led Oregon with a 466 series in the dual win.