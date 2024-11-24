The gift of time: Morrison Rotary holding gift-wrapping event in December

MORRISON — The Rotary Club of Morrison is hosting a gift-wrapping event to help families save time this holiday season.

The event starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the United Methodist Church, 200 W. Lincoln Way in Morrison. Visitors can drop off their gifts to be wrapped and pick them back up at 3 p.m.

“People can drop off as many gifts as they like but know that labeling them is important,” Morrison Rotary member Kathy Schmidt said. “We are happy to write names on the outside of gifts but each person’s gifts should be labeled and bagged separately.”

Gifts should be brought in tall kitchen bags and labeled according to how they should be tagged. Larger bags can be used to hold multiple smaller bags, and people can use the Rotary’s ribbon and gift wrapping paper or include their own. Schmidt said the church also has a drive-up, drop-off option.

“We just wanted to do something for the community during the holidays,” Schmidt said. “We even have students from Sauk’s Impact Program and Key Club students from Morrison High School coming to help. It’s truly a community give-back program.”

Although there is no cost for the event, the club does welcome donations to help support their other community programs. For more information or to volunteer as a gift wrapper, call Schmidt at 815-564-8772.