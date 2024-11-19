Sauk Valley Community College lands state award for earned-tuition program

Brittany Whitman (left), working with the Impact Program at Sauk Valley Community College, volunteers Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Rotary Club’s Corn Boil and BBQ Pork Chop sale. Sauk Valley Community College’s Impact Program has been granted the Lieutenant Governor Award for Excellence in Revitalization. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

DIXON — Sauk Valley Community College’s Impact Program has been granted the Lieutenant Governor Award for Excellence in Revitalization.

The award was accepted on behalf of the college by Sauk Valley College Foundation Board President Bill Wescott and Executive Director of Donor Relations and Economic Development Kim Ewoldsen on Nov. 14 at the 2024 Illinois Main Street Conference in Batavia.

Partnered with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, the award honors those leading the way in revitalization efforts, including design, organization, economic vitality and promotions. The Impact Program received the award for its “outstanding efforts in revitalizing the community and providing transformative opportunities through education.”

The Impact Program helps local students pay for their tuition by completing volunteer service hours within their community. SVCC’s Vice President of Advancement Lori Cortez said there are 1,500 area students enrolled in the program.

“The older students right now are seniors in high school,” Cortez said. “We expect to enroll about 40 students from Prophetstown and Fulton at Sauk next fall from the Impact Program.”

How to qualify

Students must register by Sept. 1 of their current high school year.

Students must stay on pace with the graduation date of their graduating class.

Must complete 100 community service hours before the graduation date (25 hours per year).

Must graduate from a high school or home school program within the SVCC district.

Must apply for at least one other local, state or national scholarship.

Must complete the FAFSA; if you are not eligible, use the FAFSA forecaster.

Covered costs

“An Impact student has the opportunity to earn three years of tuition and fees at Sauk Valley Community College, which equates to a $30,000 scholarship,” Cortez said.

Enrollment begins on April 1 of a student’s eighth grade year and continues until Sept. 1 of their freshman year of high school. The program covers tuition and all fees, with reduced coverage at tiered rates for students who sign up after their freshman year.

Students who sign up by Sept. 1 of their freshman year of high school are eligible for 100% earned tuition and fees.

Students who sign up by Sept. 1 of their sophomore year of high school are eligible for 75% earned tuition and fees.

Students who sign up by Sept. 1 of their junior year of high school are eligible for 50% earned tuition and fees.

Students who are dismissed from the Impact Program are ineligible to sign up again in a future year.

Other requirements

Students must maintain a minimum 2.0 grade-point average each semester and complete 25 hours of community service each year. They must also be enrolled in a certificate, degree or transfer program.

Since the Impact Program’s inception in 2021, Dixon High School students have completed 7,693 community service hours. The program was nominated for the Lieutenant Governor’s award by Discover Dixon.

“Discover Dixon is an amazing volunteer partner for the Impact Program,” Cortez said. “They offer opportunities to students almost on a weekly basis. Students can volunteer with Discover Dixon and earn their tuition and fees.”

For more information, call 815-835-6650 or email impact@svcc.edu.