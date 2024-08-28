Some rebuilding, some primed for success: 2024 Sauk Valley volleyball capsules

Coach: Maurice Millan (3rd season)

2023 record: 7-21, 1-11 NUIC (19th)

Top returners: Audree Dorn, sr., S; Mallory Coffman, sr., OH; Kaelynn Larson, sr., OH

Key varsity newcomer: Lily Cooper, fr., M

Worth noting: AFC has not had a winning season since 2017. Coach Millan says the team will look to its seniors to step into larger roles this season.

Coach: Nicole Jones (2nd season)

2023 record: 4-22-2, 1-11 NUIC (20th)

Top returners: Tyrah Vaessen, sr., RS/S; Kiera Karlson, jr., MH; Ellie McLaughlin, jr., OH; Emersyn Noble, sr., L

Key varsity newcomers: Peyton Payne, jr., MH; Jadyn Whelchel, jr., S; Jillian Anderson, jr., MH/OH

Worth noting: Coach Jones says the team has a strong junior and sophomore class with a deep varsity bench despite graduating six seniors. “The girls are competitive and push each other,” she said. “As a team we have a number of wins we want to be at. Amboy has not won a regional since 1980, so that is always on the players’ list since they see the banner every day in the gym.”

Coach: Saige Barnett (2nd season)

2023 record: 14-17, 6-5 TRAC (7th)

Top returners: Taylor Neuhalfen, sr. OH; Kinley Canady, sr., MB/DS; Madison Smith, sr., OH/OPP; Lesleigh Maynard, sr., DS; Landry Hitzler, sr., OPP/DS

Key varsity newcomers: Libby Endress, soph., S/DS

Worth noting: Saige Barnett is coaching after her and her fiance’s house was destroyed by a fire. The Storm will be competing in the Lincoln Trail Conference this season, starting on Sept. 11 at Wethersfield. BV’s last regional title came in 2018.

“We will have our work cut out for us, but we’re also anticipating some success of our own,” coach Barnett said. “The head coaches over there have been welcoming me and my staff with open arms to answer any questions and assist us as we are navigating this change.”

Coach: Bunyan Cocar (12th season)

2023 record: 9-21, 3-6 Big Northern (8th)

Top returners: Maddy Tichler, sr., MB; Leah Carlson, jr., S; Morgan Hargrave, jr., OH

Key varsity newcomers: Izzy Queckerner, jr. OH; McKenzie Toms, sr., MB

Worth noting: Carlson, Hargrave and Tichler were all-conference picks last season. Coach Cocar says the team is more confident this season and looks to improve. Dixon last won a regional title in 2022. “Our goals are always to win a regional title and compete for the conference title,” he said. “It won’t be easy, but that’s the goal. And our expectations are to be competitive in every game.”

Coach: Kelsey Thurman (8th season)

2023 record: 18-19, 7-5 NUIC (8th)

Top returners: Trixie Carroll, jr., OH; Olivia Klinefelter, sr., OH; Vanessa Allen, jr., MH; Hanna Graham, sr., MH; Morgan McCullough, jr., L

Key varsity newcomer: Keara Kaus, fr., S

Worth noting: Thurman says the team has a big group of returning players but must find a new setter. Carroll is on pace to reach 1,000 career kills this season as a junior.

Coach: Heather Bruns (10th season)

2023 record: 26-10, 8-4 TRAC West (2nd)

Top returners: Lauren Abbott, jr., MH; Jamie Neumiller, sr., OH; Peyton Umstead, sr., DS; Kallie Wiseley, sr., PIN

Key varsity newcomers: Ashlyn Johnson, jr., OH; Eden Jensen, jr., MB; Brynn Brown, soph., DS; Kaylee Keegan, jr., S

Worth noting: Bruns says the team is relatively young but has great depth and hopes to keep momentum from last year going. “The goal is always to go forward and keep building on what we had the year before,” she said. “We are looking for our second 20-win season in a row which we feel is highly attainable. We also have high hopes for a high finish in conference and a regional title is always the goal.”

Erie-Prophetstown’s Lauren Abbott works the net against Newman at the 2023 Riverdale volleyball regional. (Alex T. Paschal)

Coach: Shannon Williams (9th season)

2023 record: 14-22, 7-5 NUIC (10th)

Top returners: Jaiden Schneiderman, sr., OH; Ennes Ferris, sr., S/MH; Makenna Jordinson, jr., DS

Key varsity newcomers: Breelyn Schneiderman, soph., OH; Hannah Vinnedge, fr., OPP; Hailee Vogt, jr., OH

Worth noting: NUIC MVP Jaiden Schneiderman had 474 kills last season, one of the top marks in Class 1A, for a 1,176 total. She is a University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point commit and is 137 kills away from breaking the school record for career kills at Forreston. “We have a good core group coming back and some underclassmen who are very competitive,” coach Williams said. “We are becoming more cohesive every day and I’m excited to see what they can do together this season.”

Coach: Stacy Germann (30th season)

2023 record: 29-7, 12-0 NUIC (1st)

Top returners: Reese Germann, sr., L, Miraya Pessman, sr., OH/S; Kali Brewer, sr., DS; Olivia Knott, sr., RH/OH; Kylie Smither, sr., MH/RH; Jr.: Haley Smither (RH/MH/OH)

Key varsity newcomers: Jordin Rathburn, jr., RH; Paige Cramer, jr., S; Chloe Wilkin, fr., MH; Jada Schaver, jr., DS

Worth noting: The defending NUIC champions won a regional title last season and reached the sectional semifinals before falling to top-seeded Lena-Winslow in three sets. Coach Germann says Reese is one of the best liberos in the Iowa and Illinois area. She says the front row will be especially young but the team’s defense looks to be better than its offense.

“This group has great game knowledge and has spent countless hours in the gym,” she said. “This will put them ahead of the game while their skill level will increase with every varsity game experience.”

Fulton's Reese Dykstra (10), Resse Germann (22) and Anna Hackett (3) react to a point against Aurora Christian at the Ashton-Franklin Center 1A Regional on Thursday, Oct. 26. The Steamers won the match in two sets to advance to the Lanark Sectional. (Earleen Hinton)

Coach: Kurt Folk (9th year)

2023 record: 16-17-1, 7-5 NUIC (11th)

Top returners: Hannah Foster, sr., OH; Kendra Hutchison, sr., MH; Macey Schryver, jr., MH; Kendra Kingby, jr., OH; Natalie Pilgrim, jr., L

Key varsity newcomers: Lili Drinkall, sr., OPP; Brinley Hackbarth, jr., S; Loren Meiners, jr., S; Addie Janssen, jr., OPP

Worth noting: Milledgeville last won a regional title in 2015. The Missiles return five starters, including Kingsby, a first-team all-NUIC pick last season; and Foster, an honorable mention.

Coach: Jill DeRycke (1st season)

2023 record: 4-25-2, 0-12 TRAC (13th)

Top returners: Bella Duncan, sr., S; Kaylee Pruis, sr., OH

Worth noting: The team has struggled mightily since its last winning season in 2015.

“We have a lot of hungry girls in the program that are wanting to turn it around,” DeRycke said. “After a senior heavy group left, we have a lot of juniors and lower classmen that are willing to step up for the varsity team. The team wants to build a strong volleyball reputation and be taken as a legitimate program and contender for the season.”

Newman Central Catholic

Coach: Debbi Kelly (30th season)

2023 record: 28-6-1, 12-0 TRAC (1st)

Top returners: Makenzie Duhon, sr., OH/S; Allie McGinn, sr., DS

Key varsity newcomers: Lucy Oetting, jr., OH; Brooklyn Smith, soph., OH/S; Katie Bush, sr., MH

Worth noting: Coach Kelly says the team will be inexperienced and hopes to replace the production and consistent play lost to graduation. The Comets fell to Rock Falls in a Class 2A regional final last season.

Coach: Farrell Cain (13th season, 5th varsity)

2023 record: 17-17-2, 4-5 Big Northern (5th)

Top returners: Grace Tremble, sr., OH; Anna Stender, sr., S/RS; Madi Shaffer, sr., L; Skaylar Bishop, jr., M

Worth noting: Oregon last won a regional title in 2017. Coach Cain says the goal this season is growth. “Sure, we want to collect some wins along the way, but we want to focus on growing and improving each game,” he said. “With a young team, we are hoping to gain some team chemistry and rebuild this season.”

Coach: Katie Krogman (2nd season)

2023 record: 19-15-2, 7-5 NUIC (9th)

Top returners: Bridget Call, sr., OH; Camrynn Jones, jr., S; Laynie Mandrell, jr., MH

Key varsity newcomers: Katelyn Rockwood, sr., OH;, Reese Meekel, fr., MH; Grace Miatke, jr., L; Carlee Grobe, jr., DS; Leah Tobin, right side; Brylee Laskowski, fr., S

Worth noting: Krogman, a 2018 Eastland HS grad, has her sister, Karlie, joining the team this season as the JV coach. … Call and Jones were both second-team all-NUIC picks last season. … The Marcos have not won a regional title since 1985 or a conference title since 1986.

“There were lots of close matches last season, I feel as though we should have won,” Krogman said. “We are looking to get over that hump this season.”

Coach: Jolene Bickett (1st season)

2023 record: 35-7, 7-2 Big Northern (3rd)

Worth noting: Following a third-place finish at state in Class 2A and the graduation of eight seniors, Bickett says the team is looking to remake its starting lineup and bench. Bickett was the long-time assistant of former coach Sheila Pillar, who retired after 26 years last season.

“This year’s roster has a nice mix of athletes who are working hard to carry on the Rock Falls tradition of great, solid defense,” Bickett said.

Coach: Dale Dykeman (13th season)

2023 record: 21-13-2, 11-3 Western Big 6 (2nd)

Top returners: Delali Amankwa, Carley Sullivan, Marley Seachrest, Macy Anderson

Varsity newcomers: Nia Harris, Alasia Harris, Natalie Eddinger

Worth noting: Dykeman says this year’s team has a great mix of seasoned players and new talent. Amankwa, a University of Wisconsin-Whitewater commit, is 621 assists away from breaking the school’s career assist record.

“We look to compete well in conference,” he said. “In the Big 6, teams are going to push you every match. This will prepare us to compete well in the postseason.”

Coach: Kim Krogull (1st season)

2023 record: 5-28-1, 0-12 NUIC (21st)

Top returners: Kyaria Kerkove, sr., L; Domynique Lego, sr., OH/DS; Aubrey Wurster, sr., RS

Key varsity newcomers: Laikyn Lawrence, soph., MB

Worth noting: Krogull is in her 13th year of coaching, second at West Carroll, and first as varsity coach at the school. She says there are several returning starters as well as young talent. West Carroll last won a regional title in 2009.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to step in as the varsity coach this year and look forward to a great season,” she said. “We are looking to have a winning record and to go farther into the postseason. With the seniors stepping up and leading on the court, I believe our whole program will continue to improve.”