SVCC’s Drew gets ace; Dixon, Sterling’s Hubbard win at Rock Falls invite: Sauk Valley roundup for Aug. 24

Women’s golf

SVCC’s Drew fires ace: Playing in her first college tournament with the Sauk Valley Community College men’s golf team (since they do not have a women’s team), Dixon grad Katie Drew made her first hole-in-one on Friday at the Highland 36 Tournament at Park Hills Golf Course in Freeport.

“At state last year, I lipped one out and that would have been crazy. But for it to happen during my first college tournament, it’s so cool,” said Drew. “I was always afraid that my first hole-in-one would be when I was practicing by myself, so for it to happen in front of other people makes me so happy.”

Drew’s first ace happened on hole No. 17: a Par 3, 186-yard hole.

“It was the second time playing through, as we played 36 holes today, so I knew what club I wanted to take with me. So I pulled out an 8-iron and I knew I hit the ball pretty good,” she said. “My shot landed right on the front side of the green and I thought it was going to be close but just short of the hole. Then all of sudden I saw my ball dip below and it didn’t come back out.”

As a team, SVCC sent two teams to the tournament. The Sauk Valley Red team finished in 10th place out of 19 teams with a 650 score. The Black team finished in 16th place with a 686 score.

Drew shot a 166 for the Red team.

Boys golf

Bureau Valley, Dixon win at Rock Falls invite: In the large schools division, Dixon (333) took first and Sterling (355) was runner-up at Deer Valley with Mason Hubbard’s 77 earning medalist for the Golden Warriors. Rochelle’s Ian Metzger (78) was runner-up individually, followed by Dixon’s Ben Oros (78). Also scoring for the Dukes were Brody Nicklaus (81), Mark Kitzman (80) and Deaaron Wilson (94).

Sterling’s additional scores came from Bryce Hartman (84), Nick Capp (99) and Maurice De La Cruz (95).

Hall took first in the small schools division at the Rocket Invite on Saturday with a 326, followed by Bureau Valley (338) and Forreston (338), which took third via fifth score. BV’s Wyatt Novotny fired a 75 (37-38) to earn medalist as Forreston’s Kaden Brown (38-38--76) was runner-up, followed by Mercer County’s Carson Boelens (76).

Bureau Valley also had scores from Landen Birdsley (84), Collin Stabler (91) and Landon Smith (93). Also scoring for Forreston were Darin Greenfield (86), Kendall Erdmann (87) and Daylen Rahn (89). Scoring for eighth-place Newman (379) were Garet Wolfe (90), Chase Decker (92), Michael Morse (97) and Hiram Zigler (100).

West Carroll (514) took ninth and had scores from Thomas Krontz (102), Max Knuth (117), Parker Whiting (132) and Devon Lawson (163).

Oregon’s Campos and Messenger win at Roger Keller Classic: The Oregon boys took third with a 255 at the tournament in Sandwich with partner scoring, six holes of better ball, six holes of alternate shot and six holes of scramble. Oregon’s Nole Campos and Jackson Messenger shot an even par 72 to take first as a duo by four strokes. Brogan Wilkinson and Landon Anderson (84) were 8th and Tucker O’Brien and Cameron Folk had a 99 for Oregon.

Oregon's Jackson Messenger, left, and Nole Campos are pictured after taking first as a duo at the Roger Keller Classic in Sandwich on Saturday, Aug. 24. (Photo contributed by Andy Eckardt)

Sycamore won the team title with a 245 and Niles Notre Dame (248) was runner-up.

Amboy’s duo of Carson Barlow and Chase Montavon tied for 11th with an 87. Michael Ackert and Westin Wittenauer and Gage Mumm and Logan O’Brien both shot 94s.