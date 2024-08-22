Sterling’s Amankwa commits to Wisconsin-Platteville volleyball: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Volleyball

Sterling’s Amankwa commits to Wisconsin-Platteville: Sterling senior Delali Amankwa recently shared she will continue her volleyball career at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. “I would like to thank all of my coaches, teammates, friends and family who helped me to grow as a volleyball player throughout the years,” she said in an Instagram post.

Amankwa, a setter, was an SVM second-team all-area selection as a junior with 117 kills, 334 assists, 65 aces, 23 blocks and 145 digs.

Boys golf

Dixon 170, Sterling 173: Dixon’s Ben Oros earned medalist with a 1-over 37 to help lead the Dukes to a dual win at Emerald Hills on the front 9. Max Kitzman (41), Brody Nicklaus (44) and Jack Ragan (48) also scored for Dixon. Sterling was led by Mason Hubbard (39), Bryce Hartman (41), Maurice Delacruz (48) and Grant Hartman (45).

Rock Falls 175, Erie-Prophetstown 181: Freshman Lucas Porter earned medalist for Rock Falls with an even 36 at Deer Valley as Connor Porter (43), Carter Hunter (45) and Logan Williamson (51) also scored for the Rockets (4-0). Blake Geuns’ 41 led E-P, followed by Caden VanHorn (42), Gavin VanDyke (45) and Sawyer Copeland (53).

Fulton 156, Warren 200: Fulton’s Owen Van Zuiden earned medalist with a 1-over 36 at Coach’s Golf & Grill in Lena to help the Steamers to a dual win. Also scoring for Fulton were Zach Winkel (39), Dawson Price (40) and Jacob Voss (41).

Girls golf

Dixon 196, Sterling 210: Dixon’s Reese Dambman earned medalist with a 45 in the dual win. Rachel Drew (49), Zoey Williams (51) and Kiana Olalde (54) also scored for the Duchesses. Sterling was led by Emily Schwingle’s 47, followed by Dasia Lewis (53) and 55s from Toni Martinez, Carmen Camacho and Deyanie Alfaro.

E-P 193, Rock Island 206: E-P’s Isabella Johnston earned medalist with a 40 at Saukie Golf Course in the road dual win. Michelle Naftzger (49) and Lillian McWilliams (50) also scored for the Panthers with Sonja Huffstutler and Taylor Richmond each shooting 54s. Mallory Hudnall led Rock Island with a 42.