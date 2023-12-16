Girls volleyball: 2023 SVM All-Area team

Meet the 2023 Sauk Valley Media All-Area girls volleyball team.

First team

Claire Bickett, Rock Falls, sr., OH – The 2023 SVM Player of the Year helped the Rockets to a third-place finish in Class 2A with a single-season school-record 414 kills, 254 digs, 29 blocks and 20 aces. Bickett is a repeat first-team selection.

Trixie Carroll, Eastland, so., OH – The youngster paced the Eastland attack with 426 kills to go along with 216 digs, 54 aces and 13 blocks. Carroll was an SVM All-Area second-team selection as a freshman.

Jess Johns, Newman, sr., OH – The 2022 SVM Player of the Year is a repeat first-team All-Area selection after another big year in which Johns compiled 344 kills, 229 digs, 34 blocks and 30 aces.

Kennedy Rowzee, Newman, sr., MB – An all-conference selection all four high school seasons, Rowzee is also an All-Area selection first-team pick for the third time. This fall she turned in 299 kills and 98 blocks.

Jaiden Schneiderman, Forreston, jr., OH – Schneiderman makes the jump from All-Area honorable mention as a sophomore to first team this season after posting 474 kills, 191 digs, 64 aces and 11 blocks.

Denali Stonitsch, Rock Falls, sr., S – The Rockets had plenty of big hitters on their way to the Class 2A state tournament, and Stonitsch was directing the attack the entire way with 827 assists to go along with 213 digs, 53 aces, 35 kills and 23 blocks.

Nicolette Udell, Rock Falls, sr., OH – Udell joins the All-Area first team after receiving honorable mention last season. The senior helped the Rockets reach state with 376 kills, 60 digs and 52 blocks.

Second team

Delali Amankwa, Sterling, jr., S – 117 kills, 334 assists, 65 aces, 23 blocks, 145 digs

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton, sr., S-OH – 212 kills, 53 aces, 366 assists, 227 digs, 10 blocks

Bridget Call, Polo, jr., OH – 320 kills, 400 digs, 19 aces, 5 blocks

Leah Carlson, Dixon, so., S-OH – 118 kills, 27 blocks, 46 aces, 239 assists

Resse Germann, Fulton, sr., L – 441 digs, 70 assists, 32 aces

Carli Kobbeman, Rock Falls, sr., L – 385 digs, 31 aces

Kenna Wubbena, Oregon, sr., OH – 288 kills, 270 digs

Honorable mention

Amboy: Elly Jones, Tyrah Vaessen

Dixon: Madyson Tichler

Eastland: Olivia Klinefelter, Morgan McCullough, Jenica Stoner

Erie-Prophetstown: Lauren Abbott, Kennedy Buck

Fulton: Ava Bowen, Reese Dykstra, Annaka Hackett, Miraya Pessman

Milledgeville: Kendra Kingsby

Morrison: Bella Duncan, Jordan Eads

Newman: Sam Ackman, Addison Foster, Molly Olson

Oregon: Lexi Ebert, Madi Shaffer

Polo: Camrynn Jones

Rock Falls: Zoe Henson, Sophia Moeller, Taylor Reyna

Sterling: Olivia Melcher, Carley Sullivan