SVCC offers free preview of community trip to Alaska

DIXON — Sauk Valley Community College is offering a community trip to Alaska from June 11-22, 2025. Learn more about this trip during a free overview of the trip at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the SVCC Riverview Conference Room.

This informational session will feature details on the “Alaska Discovery Land & Cruise” trip. Enjoy local dishes and a lively musical performance at the Denali Dinner Theater about the first brave men to summit Denali. Ride a luxury domed railcar from Denali to Talkeetna, soak in views of the incredible landscapes from glass-ceiling railcars and open-air observation platforms as guides provide expert commentary.

Travel deep into Denali National Park for the best opportunities to view the region’s wildlife. Cruise through Glacier Bay and the Inside Passage, taking in rugged natural wonders. Explore Alaska’s gorgeous capital, Juneau. Visit Ketchikan, the “Salmon Capital of the World.”

To RSVP for the free informational session on Sept. 10, call Brenda at 815-835-6212. For more information on the “Alaska Discovery Land & Cruise” trip or to register, visit svcc.edu/trips.