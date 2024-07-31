Grace Ferguson, Joel Rhodes win Rochelle tennis tournament: Sauk Valley roundup for July 31

Tennis

Rochelle Summer Tournament: Rochelle Township High School hosted the fifth annual running of the event this past weekend with 145 participants from 55 different cities competing.

Freeport’s Cadan De jong and John Carlo Delavin won the HS boys doubles division and Kristy Eckhardt (Oregon) and Lizzie Cartwright (Rochelle) won the women’s doubles division.

Other local winners included Dixon’s Grace Ferguson and Joel Rhodes, who won the mixed doubles division; Oregon’s Kristy and Andy Eckhardt took second and John Michael Loggins (Rochelle) and Jamie Brigl (Dixon) were third.

In HS mixed doubles, Oregon’s Sarah and David Eckhardt took second to Rockford’s Leah and Ryan Hunter.

Dixon’s Jonathan and Joel Rhodes took first in men’s doubles; Joel also took first in HS boys singles.

Oregon’s Kristy Eckhardt also won the women’s singles division.

Women’s golf

Emerald Hill Ladies Golf Association results: Tuesday’s play of the day was Fairways and Greens as Jackie Foster took first in 18 holes and Julie Pratt took first in nine holes. Taking second were Jean Hermes (18 holes) and Jane Minard (9), followed by Sherry Wells (18) and Meta Rastede (9).

There were five chip-in winners: Cheryl Allen, Foster, Minard, Paula Harmon, and Wells.

Low gross winners were Sandi Ivey (18 holes) and Pratt (9) and low putts winners were Wells (18) and Pratt (9).

Ivey was closest to the pin on No. 2 and Vicki Carlson had the longest putt on No. 4.