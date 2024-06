The exterior of Dillon Mall, a main entrance to Sauk Valley Community College, seen on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local File Photo)

DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College’s financial aid office will offer students submission assistance with their Federal Student Aid application.

The service is free and open to students in the college’s district.

The assistance is available to students experiencing financial aid package delays and miscalculations due to recent FAFSA forms filing system and approval process updates.

Appointments are encouraged to receive assistance. To schedule an appointment, call 815-835-6339.