SVCC offers community trip to ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’

DIXON — Sauk Valley Community College’s Community Education Department will host a bus trip to Chicago to see “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Broadway’s “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is coming to Chicago on its first North American tour. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells and an epic battle, all brought to life with astonishing theatrical magic.

The ticket price of $149 includes a ticket for the show, transportation, driver gratuity and bus snacks. Travelers will have time on their own to explore Chicago before the 1 p.m. matinee show.

The bus will leave SVCC’s parking lot at 8:30 a.m. The group will stop at Portillo’s after the show before returning to SVCC at 8:30 p.m. The trip is limited to ages 10 and older.

For more information or to register, visit svcc.edu/trips or call 815-835-6212.