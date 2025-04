Dan Bowman reacts to taking the Best of Show award Thursday, April 3, 2025, at the 76th Phidian Club art show in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — The Phidian Art Club, a longstanding women’s club in the area, held its 76th art show and awards on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at the Loveland Community House in Dixon.

Twenty-five artists submitted 47 works in hopes of receiving the Myrtle Walgreen Best of Show Award. Judge Leslie Pappas of Riverside presented Dan Bowman of Dixon with that award for his pastel piece titled “Clear Creek Bluffs, Lee County.”

The works will be on display at Loveland until April 25.