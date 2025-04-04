Dixon’s Mabley Center among state facilities under DOJ investigation

The Mabley Developmental Center in Dixon is a residential facility for the mentally and physically disabled. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

DIXON — A state-operated residential institution in Dixon is among three such facilities under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Mabley Developmental Center, one of seven such institutions operated by the Illinois Department of Human Services, is among three being investigated as to whether residents are exposed to abuse and neglect, according to reporting by Capitol News Illinois.

The other two are the Choate Developmental Center in Anna and the Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee.

The probe is part of a wider U.S. Department of Justice investigation into Illinois’ treatment of people with developmental disabilities to examine whether the state provides adequate resources for community living and protects residents from harm in public institutions, according to CNI.

Tonya Piephoff, director of the Illinois Department of Human Services’ Division of Developmental Disabilities, informed employees of the investigation in mid-March, according to a letter obtained by Capitol News Illinois.

“The investigation will examine whether the state unnecessarily institutionalizes, or puts at serious risk of institutionalization, adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” the letter stated, adding the probe will examine whether the conditions at the Mabley, Choate and Shapiro centers ”expose residents to abuse and neglect.”

The investigation is expected to continue into the summer or early fall, with a report to follow, according to Piephoff.

State Sen. Li Arellano Jr., R-Dixon, released a statement following the Department of Justice’s announcement that it was investigating Mabley.

“I am aware of the DOJ’s investigations into the Mabley Developmental Center, as well as other centers across our state,” he said. “I have also had the recent opportunity to hear concerns from involved family members and citizens, and those conversations will continue.

“My hope is that through the federal investigation, issues will be brought to light and real solutions will be put in place to benefit both the staff and the resident population. As we move through budget negotiation season at the statehouse, I will continue to advocate for funding to support our developmentally disabled community.”

Mabley was founded in 1937 and has a current census of 103 people and 233 budgeted staff, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services website. It serves adults who are 18 and older who have intellectual and developmental disabilities as well as co-occurring mental health disorders.

Additionally, many of the people served at Mabley Center have severe to profound hearing and vision impairments. The facility has specialized resources to address those needs, according to IDPH.

“The residents at Mabley, their families, and caretakers deserve the best when it comes to caring for our state’s most vulnerable residents,” Arellano said. “I will be monitoring this situation closely as I advocate for positive change for this community.”