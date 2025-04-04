Erie among 178 fire protection districts to receive state grant for equipment

The Erie Fire Protection District is one of 178 districts that will receive a grant to purchase equipment. (Shaw Local file photo)

SPRINGFIELD — Five local fire protection districts are among 178 districts that will be receiving state grants to purchase equipment, state Sen. Li Arellano Jr., R-Dixon, and the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal announced April 2.

“These grants are critical for our rural emergency services,” Arellano said. “Many of these departments operate on tight budgets and depend on community fundraising just to stay afloat. This funding ensures they have the resources necessary to protect and serve their communities effectively.”

The following fire departments in the 37th District received grants:

Dunlap Community Fire Protection District, $21,985

Erie Fire Protection District, $23,919

Lee Community Fire Protection District, $25,000

Malta Fire Protection District, $11,997

Mineral Gold Fire Protection District, $24,991

The program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000 each for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment. The OSFM received 347 applications, requesting around $7.7 million in funding for this grant period.

Other area departments receiving grants are:

Carroll County: Lanark Fire Protection District, $26,000; Milledgeville Fire Protection District, $16,331.20

Henry County: Colona Community Fire Protection District, $21,500; Kewanee Fire Department, $21,455.46;

Jo Daviess County: Apple River Fire Protection District, $26,000

Rock Island County: Hampton Fire Rescue, $17,500

Stephenson County: Davis Fire Protection District, $18,505; Rock City Fire Protection District, $24,840

Most Illinois fire departments, fire protections districts, township fire departments, and stand-alone, nonprofit ambulance service providers were eligible to apply. All fire departments, fire protections districts and township fire department applicants were required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System for a minimum of two years prior to applying.

“Grant programs like our Small Equipment Grant Program are critical in providing fire departments and ambulance providers with the necessary equipment to ensure their staff can perform their duties safely and efficiently. These grants alleviate the burden of tough financial decisions, allowing departments to acquire essential tools without delay, ensuring they have what they need when they need it,” Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera said.

Rivera said this program is an innovative approach to a problem that has long caused difficulties for fire departments and not-for profit ambulance services in Illinois, particularly those that have hardships in generating the necessary revenue for small equipment. The purpose is to allow eligible applicants the opportunity to purchase small equipment that they may otherwise not be able to purchase.