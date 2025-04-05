Newman’s Evan Bushman pitches shutout: Friday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Baseball

Newman 7, Riverdale 0: Evan Bushman pitched a complete game shutout, striking out one without a walk. He allowed eight hits in the win and had two hits at the plate. Chase Decker had one of four Newman doubles with two RBIs. Liam Nicklaus also knocked in a pair of runs.

Galesburg 11, Sterling 1 (5 inn.): Things got away from Sterling after leading 1-0 after three innings. Galesburg scored six in the fourth and five in the fifth and out-hit Sterling 12-1. Eli Penne allowed nine runs (three earned) in the setback. TJ Heatherly got the win for Galesburg.

Forreston 2, Eastland 1 (8 inn.): Darin Greenfield had the game-winning hit to score Alec Schoonhoven with two outs in Forreston’s walk-off win. Kendall Erdman pitched seven innings, allowing just two hits and one unearned run while striking out nine with one walk for the Cardinals. Carson Akins pitched a scoreless eighth in the win. Peyton Spears started for Eastland, allowing just one unearned run in 6⅔ innings while striking out eight with three walks.

Ridgewood 9, Fulton 2: The Steamers allowed eight unearned runs in the home loss. Chase Dykstra led Fulton with two RBIs.

Du-Pec 8, West Carroll 2: The Thunder were out-hit 11-3 and had six errors in the road loss.

Softball

Riverdale 12, Newman 1 (5 inn.): Two Riverdale pitchers combined for a perfect game in the Comets’ home loss.

St. Francis 8, Oregon 3: The Hawks allowed six unearned runs in the home loss. Ella Dannhorn led Oregon with two hits, including a double.

Eastland 17, Forreston 7 (5 inn.): The Cougars used an 11-run third inning to take control in the road win. Vanessa Allen led Eastland with a double and five RBIs and Alyson Knutti had three hits and scored four runs. Keara Kaus got the win in the circle. Caroline Bawinkel had a double and three RBIs for Forreston.

Boys track & field

Sterling takes second: Sterling (66 points) took second to Geneseo (88) and LaSalle-Peru (23) was third in the triangular. Sterling’s individual winners included Kameron Gibson in the 200 (23.39), Brady Hartz in the 400 (52.37), Aalin Schmidt in the 3200 (10:09.90), Gavino Munoz-Ripley in the shot put (13.82), Kylan Reyes-Krepfle in the triple jump (12.00) and Kaedon Phillips in the high jump (1.77).