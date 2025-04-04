April 04, 2025
Shaw Local
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk Line with Steve Marco interviews Duane Long on Project Rock and more

By John Sahly
Heavy equipment is seen Feb. 28, 2025, at Page Park in Dixon as Project Rock moves forward with the building of a pedestrian bridge over the Rock River.

Heavy equipment is seen Feb. 28, 2025, at Page Park in Dixon as Project Rock moves forward with the building of a pedestrian bridge over the Rock River. (Alex T. Paschal)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Duane Long on Project Rock, an Easter egg hunt and more" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for April 4 featured Dixon Park District Executive Director Duane Long discussing the progress in Page Park on the “Project Rock” walking bridge construction. Other topics discussed: the upcoming Easter Egg Hunt on April 12, the opening of the Farmer’s Market at Haymarket Square in May, some events on the park district calendar and the new Director at the Lowell Park Edwards Nature Center.

