Dixon Boys Track wins conference meet: Sauk Valley Media Sports Roundup for Thursday

Baseball

Hall 22, Bureau Valley 1 (4 inn.): At Manlius, the Storm managed just four hits after falling behind by 10 to the Red Devils in the first inning. BV dropped to 11-14 on the season.

Softball

Bureau Valley 15, Hall 5 (5 inn.): At Manlius, six runs in the second and six more in the fourth pushed the Storm past the Red Devils on a Three Rivers Athletic Conference contest. Madison Smith had two hits and drove in three and Emma Stabler and Kadyn Haage had two RBIs each for BV (14-8, 6-4).

Boys Track and Field

Northwest Upstate Illini Meet: At Fulton, Forreston ran third and Fulton eight at the NUIC championships. The Cardinals took home a win in the high jump from freshman Eli Ferris and in the 4 x 400 relay. The team of Micah Nelson, Hayden Vinnedge, Brock Soltow and Noah Dewey made up the winning relay. Fulton’s top finisher was sophomore Brody Glazier who placed fifth in the 100.

Big Northern Conference Meet: At Dixon, the Dukes took down the rest of the league to win the Big Northern Conference meet. Dixon won three events on their way to scoring 148 points. Aaron Conderman and Averik Wiseman finished 1-2 in the 3,200 and Evan Schier and Spencer Thompson finished 1-2 in the discus. Tyson Dambman won the long jump. Rock Falls finished second. The Rockets 4x200 relay team of Carolos Lira, Carson Devers, Gavin Sands, and Adan Oquendo earned a conference title. Oregon placed fourth in the team race. Evyn Carreno and Briggs Sellers finished 1-2 in the shot, and Leo Cardenas won the pole vault for Oregon.