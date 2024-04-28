Sauk Valley Community College receives library grant

The exterior of Dillon Mall, a main entrance to Sauk Valley Community College, seen on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local File Photo)

DIXON — Sauk Valley Community College’s Learning Commons Library is the recipient of grant funds through Reaching Across Illinois Libraries System.

The RAILS grant aims to provide an opportunity for libraries to focus on projects that help tell the library story and increase visibility and support for libraries in general. The funds will aid SVCC’s LC Library in its efforts to increase visibility, accessibility, and use among students, community, faculty and staff.

After recent feedback from students, LC Library pursued the grant in hopes of obtaining funds to create new signage and supporting materials to increase awareness of their services to all patrons. Beyond books and magazines for education and enjoyment, LC Library features extensive research databases, a collection of eBooks, a computer lab, private study and collaborative study spaces, a relaxation room, citation assistance, and more.

“We are honored and excited to be receiving these funds. They will go a long way in our efforts to bring awareness to SVCC library services,” said Kelsey Head, Learning Commons Library coordinator.

While SVCC’s LC Library is commonly used by students, the library is open to all residents who reside within the Sauk Valley Community College district. More information, including library hours, can be found at svcc.edu/library.