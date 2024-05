STERLING — A plant sale will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 18, at the Barkery, 25689 Science Ridge Road, Sterling.

Hostas, lilies, perennials and flea market treasures will be sold until noon or the plants run out.

All proceeds go to the Amos Fund to support local pet parents in need.

For more information or to donate, call Deb Proctor at 815-213-0164.