Weather perfect for 2024 Forreston High School graduation

Zac Shuman and Aaron Dallman.have some fun as they link arms while walking out of the gym at the end of Forreston High School's graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 12, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

FORRESTON – Mother Nature smiled on the Class of 2024 on Sunday and in return, each of the 55 graduates smiled back at their moms at the start of the graduation ceremony.

Held on Mother’s Day, it has become a Forreston tradition for soon-to-be graduates to leave their seats at the start of the program venturing out into the crowd to find their moms and give them a hug, a flower or both.

This year’s celebration continued that tradition in a 65-minute afternoon program held in the high school gym on a picture-perfect spring day.

Forrestville Valley Superintendent Sheri Smith wished class members the best. “Your life is now about your own choices. Today you leave the Cardinals nest,” she said referring to the school’s mascot.

Micha Nelson was the salutatorian, telling his classmates to show up on time for things that really matter. “Go do something, anything, be involved,” he said.

Valedictorian Kaeden Motszko urged the graduates to “work hard, play harder” and to pursue what makes them happy.

“If you don’t think money doesn’t buy happiness you are clearly not shopping in the right places,” he quipped.

Principal Travis Heinz said when his wife asked if he had a good speech this year he replied “I think so”.

“Then she reminded me that no one cares what the principal has to say at graduation,” he said smiling.

Heinz said happiness is a choice. “Nothing will make you happy until you decide to be happy,” he told the graduates. “It can only come from you.”