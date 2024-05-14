Goodwill’s job fair offers opportunities for veterans

STERLING — Veterans will be able to meet with top employers in the Sauk Valley area at the Goodwill Northern Illinois’ veterans job fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at the Illinois Department of Employment Security, 406 Ave. C, Sterling.

Employers such as Project First Rate, Castor Home Nursing, the Sterling Police Department, Tri-County Opportunities Council, Kreider Services and many others will be on hand offering career opportunities.

Whether you’ve served in the U.S. military or supported someone who has, this is a chance to network with employers who are eager to hire and honor your service. Resume writing assistance will also be available. For questions, call Goodwill’s Veteran Career Resources at 815-290-0987.

Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois is a community-based not-for-profit organization whose mission is to create opportunities for individuals with barriers to enhance their lives. Goodwill funds job training programs, employment placement services and other community-based programs by selling donated clothing and household items in its 12 retail stores located in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.