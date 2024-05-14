May 14, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperThank You First RespondersThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock Country

Goodwill’s job fair offers opportunities for veterans

By Shaw Local News Network
The American flag fly’s in the wind before the start of the Sycamore game on Friday Oct. 27, 2023, during the first week of play offs as they take on Evergreen Park in Sycamore.

The American flag (David Toney/David Toney)

STERLING Veterans will be able to meet with top employers in the Sauk Valley area at the Goodwill Northern Illinois’ veterans job fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at the Illinois Department of Employment Security, 406 Ave. C, Sterling.

Employers such as Project First Rate, Castor Home Nursing, the Sterling Police Department, Tri-County Opportunities Council, Kreider Services and many others will be on hand offering career opportunities.

Whether you’ve served in the U.S. military or supported someone who has, this is a chance to network with employers who are eager to hire and honor your service. Resume writing assistance will also be available. For questions, call Goodwill’s Veteran Career Resources at 815-290-0987.

Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois is a community-based not-for-profit organization whose mission is to create opportunities for individuals with barriers to enhance their lives. Goodwill funds job training programs, employment placement services and other community-based programs by selling donated clothing and household items in its 12 retail stores located in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

SterlingVeteransBusiness
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois