Eastland baseball, softball defeat Polo: Tuesday’s SVM area roundup

Polo's Camrynn Jones fields a throw from the catcher and prepares to tag Eastland's Isabella Ames during a Tuesday, April 23, 2024 game at Westside Park in Polo. (Earleen Hinton)

Softball

Sterling 10, Quincy 6: At Quincy, the Golden Warriors built a 3-0 lead through three innings and cruised to a Western Big 6 win over the Blue Devils on Tuesday.

Olivia Melcher, Ady Waldschmidt and Sienna Stingley totaled two hits each to lead Sterling. Stingley and Lily Cantu both homered, Stingley and Mya Lira tallied two RBIs apiece, and Melcher scored four runs.

Rock Falls 19, Winnebago 15: At Winnebago, the Rockets surged ahead with a nine-run fourth inning and fended off the Indians for a Big Northern Conference win.

Maddison Morgan went 4 for 5 with two RBIs, Ari Reyna went 3 for 5 with two RBIs, Peyton Smit went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and Abi Skibinskie went 3 for 5 for Rock Falls. Olivia Osborne and Smit both homered. Osborne totaled three RBIs.

Oregon 12, Dixon 3: At Dixon, the Hawks scored in every inning after the first to secure a BNC win over the Duchesses.

Olivia Paul went 3 for 5 with five RBIs, and Gracen Pitts went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Oregon. Paul and Pitts both hit a home run.

Elly Brown and Kiley Gaither each went 2 for 4 for Dixon. Gaither had two RBIs.

Milledgeville 8, Amboy 7: At Milledgeville, the Missiles edged the Clippers in an NUIC South matchup.

Kendra Kingsby went 2 for 2 with three RBIs, including a home run, Addison Janssen went 2 for 3, and Loren Meiners tallied two RBIs and two walks for Milledgeville.

Tyrah Vaessen went 2 for 5 with three RBIs, and Ellie McLaughlin hit a home run for Amboy.

Polo's Karlea Frey pitches against Eastland on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at Westside Park in Polo. (Earleen Hinton)

Eastland 11, Polo 8: At Polo, the Cougars rallied from a 5-2 third-inning deficit to claim an NUIC South win over the Lady Marcos.

Sophie Preston 3 for 4 with two RBIs, including two doubles, and Olivia Klinefelter went 2 for 5 with two RBIs for Eastland.

Camrynn Jones went 4 for 4 with three RBIs, including a home run, and Karlea Frey went 3 for 4 with an RBI for Polo.

Baseball

Dixon 6, North Boone 5: At Poplar Grove, the Dukes overcame six errors and scored two runs in the seventh inning to secure a BNC win over the Vikings.

Brady Lawrence went 3 for 4 with a solo home run and a double, Ari Selmani went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Bryce Feit went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead Dixon (14-2, 10-0 BNC).

Oregon 7, Winnebago 5: At Winnebago, the Hawks rallied from a 4-1 deficit for a BNC win over the Indians.

Logan Weems and Keaton Salsbury had two hits each, while Kade Girton and Nole Campos had two RBIs each for Oregon.

Campos pitched four innings for the win, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out six with no walks.

Amboy 15, Milledgeville 5 (5 inn.): At Milledgeville, the Clippers scored 10 second-inning runs and rolled to an NUIC South win over the Missiles.

Eddie Jones went 4 for 4 with three RBIs, Carson Barlow went 3 for 3 with four RBIs, and Dillon Merriman went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Amboy.

Karter Livengood went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Milledgeville.

Polo's Gus Mumford fields a ground ball against Eastland during a Tuesday, April 23, 2024 game at Westside Park in Polo. (Earleen Hinton)

Eastland 11, Polo 0: At Polo, the Cougars scored in every inning after the second to earn an NUIC South win over the Marcos.

Peyton Spears went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Hunter Miller went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and Brayden Jackson hit a solo home run for Eastland.

Spears and Trevor Janssen combined for the shutout. Spears pitched 4 2/3 innings for the win, allowing four hits and striking out nine with four walks.

Gus Mumford went 2 for 3 with a walk to lead Polo.

Moline 11, Sterling 1 (5 inn.): At Moline, the Golden Warriors were limited to one hit in a Western Big 6 loss to the Maroons.

Tatum Allen drove in Eli Penne for Sterling’s only run.

Oregon's Mya Engelkes battles a North Boone player for the ball during a Tuesday, April 23, 2024 game at Oregon Park West. (Earleen Hinton)

Girls soccer

Oregon 3, North Boone 1: At Oregon, Deb Schmid scored two goals to lead the Hawks past the Vikings.

Anna Stender scored one goal and assisted on one, and Kenna Wubbena chipped in two assists for Oregon (11-1, 5-1 BNC).

Boys tennis

Sterling 5, Geneseo 4: At Geneseo, the Golden Warriors edged the Maple Leafs in a Western Big 6 dual meet.

Brecken Peterson won at No. 1 singles, Yamaan Alkhalaf won at No. 4 singles and Jubraan Alkhalaf won at No. 5 singles.

Peterson and Servando Diaz teamed up for the No. 1 doubles win, and Yamaan Alkhalaf and Jubraan Alkhalaf joined forces for the No. 3 doubles win.