Evan Bushman dominates on the mound for Newman Catholic: Sauk Valley Media Roundup for Friday

Oregon's Keaton Salsbury reaches to catch a throw from the catcher as Byron's Dawson Criddle slides to the base during a game on Friday, April 12, 2024 at Oregon High School. (Earleen Hinton)

Baseball

Riverdale 11, Morrison 0 (5 inn.): At Morrison, the Mustangs managed four hits and fell to the Rams in a Three Rivers Conference contest. Collin Renkes, Jacob Reed, Kaleb Schroeder, and Carson White had singles for Morrison (2-7, 0-5).

Newman Central Catholic 10, Erie-Prophetstown 1: At Erie, Evan Bushman went the distance for the Comets striking out six as Newman took the TRAC contest. Ashton Miner doubled and drove in three for NCC (7-3-1, 4-0). Logan Copeland had an RBI for EP (2-7, 0-6).

Dixon 11, Winnebago 1 (5 inn.): At Dixon, the Dukes took a 7-0 lead after two innings and rolled to a run-rule win over the Indians.

Bryce Feit and Ari Selmani led Dixon with two hits apiece. Selmani had four RBIs.

Quade Richards pitched three innings for the win, allowing one unearned run on four hits and striking out four with no walks.

Byron 15, Oregon 5: At Oregon, a seven-run, fourth inning did in the Hawks in a Big Northern Conference contest. Kade Girton had two RBIs and Keaton Salsbury and Avery Lewis had RBIs for Oregon (4-8, 1-4).

Softball

Morrison 8, Riverdale 6: At Morrison, Bella Duncan smacked a two-run home run in the last of the seventh to lift the Fillies to the TRAC win over the Rams. Emery Brewer was along for the game-winning ride. Elle Milnes and Ava Dunca had a pair of RBIs each for Morrison (8-6, 3-2).

Dixon 16, Rockford Lutheran 4 (6 inn.): At Dixon, Bailey Tegeler went 5 for 5 with nine RBIs, including a home run and two doubles, to lead the Duchesses over the Crusaders.

Tegeler scored a team-high four runs. Ava Valk totaled three hits and Abby Hicks added two for Dixon.

Allie Abell earned the complete-game win, allowing one earned run on eight hits and striking out nine with two walks.

Rochelle 2, Forreston 0: At Rochelle, Kylie Dieterman and Isabella Thiel combined to strike out eight as the Cardinals came up a bit short in a nonconference contest. Ayla Kiper and Jenna Greenfield had a pair of hits each for Forreston (4-8).

Erie-Prophetstown 6, Newman Central Catholic 5: At Erie, sophomore Lilly Swatos smacked a single to right field bringing home Mya Weidel with what turned out to be the game winning run in the six inning. Freshman Wunn Renkes struck out nine to lead the Panthers in the circle. Hannah Ryan and Paezleigh Hudgin had a pair of RBIs each for EP (5-5, 3-0 in the TRAC). Jess Johns struck out eight and also added a homer for Newman (3-6, 1-3 in the TRAC).

East Moline 7, Rock Falls 4: At Moline, the Rockets dropped the nonconference contest to the Panthers. Emma Skinner, Peyton Smit, Zoey Silva, and Ari Reyna had RBIs for Rock Falls (5-7).

Boys Track and Field

Riverdale Invite: At Port Byron, Newman Central Catholic ran seventh in the team race at the Paul Parker Invite. Wyatt Widloff won the 400, Lucas Schaab took the 1,600, and the Comets won the 4 x 800 relay,

Matt Wulf Invite: At Yorkville, the Golden Warriors ran to fifth place at the Matt Wulf Invite. Dale Johnson ran second in the 800, and Kaedon Phillips won the high jump as he and teammate Andre Klaver finished 1-2 in the event.

Girls Track and Field

Riverdale Invite: At Port Byron, the Comets ran to fourth place overall at the Paul Parker Invite. Elaina Allen won the 100 and 200 for NCC.

Men’s college tennis

McHenry 8, Sauk Valley C.C. 1: At Westwood Indoor Tennis Center in Sterling, Elias Jensen and Dayton Fisher picked up the lone Skyhawks’ win at No. 2 doubles.