AFC, Milledgeville, Forreston baseball win big: Wednesday’s SVM area roundup

Baseball

Ashton-Franklin Center 15, Alden-Hebron 0 (4 inn.): At Ashton, the Raiders took a 4-0 lead after the first inning and racked up 11 hits in a nonconference win over the Green Giants on Wednesday.

Brock Lehman went 3 for 4 with five RBIs, including a walk-off hit in the bottom of the fourth inning. Caleb Thomas totaled three hits and Chase Hayes-Near and Aaron Lester added two hits apiece for AFC. Nolan Rueff chipped in three RBIs for the Raiders.

Thomas also threw a four-inning no-hitter, striking out six with two walks.

Milledgeville 13, South Beloit 0 (5 inn.): At Milledgeville, Evan Schenck struck out eight and walked none in a five-inning no-hitter as the Missiles downed the Sobos.

Milledgeville scored five runs in the first inning and had a pair of four-run innings in the second and fourth.

Colton Hendrick tallied four RBIs and Dalton Adamec drew three walks for the Missiles.

Forreston 7, Abbotsford/Colby (Wis.) 0: At USA Stadium Complex in Memphis, Tenn., Alec Schoonhoven and Kendall Erdmann combined for a shutout as the Cardinals defeated the Falcons.

Schoonhoven earned the win on the mound, allowing four hits over four innings and striking out seven with four walks. Erdmann threw three hitless innings and struck out two with no walks.

Erdmann, Schoonhoven, Carson Akins and Brendan Greenfield had two hits each for Forreston. Akins doubled on both hits and Schoonhoven totaled a team-high three RBIs.