Newman tops Forreston in softball season opener: Monday’s SVM area roundup

Softball

Newman 9, Forreston 5: At Newman, the Comets took a 3-0 first-inning lead, then scored in every inning between the third and sixth to take the season-opening win against the Cardinals in head coach Madison Koerner’s first game on Monday.

Jess Johns earned the complete-game win in the circle, allowing five runs (four earned) on three hits and striking out 14 with nine walks. Johns also went 3 for 4 with an RBI and scored two runs. Lucy Oetting drew three walks and scored three runs, Sophia Ely drove in two runs, and Madison Duhon scored two runs and drove in another for Newman.

Jenna Greenfield went 2 for 4 with an RBI to lead Forreston.

Forreston’s Jenna Greenfield fields a throw at second base as Newman’s Madison Duhon steals second Monday, March 11, 2024. (Alex T. Paschal)

Ashton-Franklin Center 10, Earlville 9 (8 inn.): At Ashton, the Raiders pushed two runs across in the eighth inning to win a back-and-forth season opener against the Red Raiders.

Leah O’Brien and Natalee VanNatta had three hits each for AFC. VanNatta and Claire Freeman had two RBIs each for the Raiders. Freeman allowed two hits and earned three strikeouts in one inning of scoreless relief.

Morrison 11, Stockton 0 (5 inn.): At Stockton, Bella Duncan went 4 for 4, including a triple and a home run, and threw 12 strikeouts in a five-inning no-hitter to lead the Fillies past the Blackhawks in their season opener.

Duncan walked two batters.

Also for Morrison, Jordan Eads went 3 for 4 with a home run, and Kiyah Wolber went 2 for 2. Allie Anderson added a home run, and Bella Scachette hit a triple for the Fillies.

Riverdale 11, Fulton 5: At Port Byron, the Steamers fell to the Rams in a nonconference season opener.

The Steamers led 5-3 after three innings but gave up eight runs in the fifth inning.

Resse Germann, Brooklyn Brennan, Emily Kane, Zoe Kunau, Kylie Smither and Jessa Read had two hits each to lead Fulton. Brennan scored two runs and Kane had two RBIs.

Baseball

Newman 14, East Dubuque 4 (5 inn.): At East Dubuque, the Comets trailed the Warriors 2-1 after four innings but exploded for 13 runs in the fifth to win in five.

Brendan Tunink went 3 for 3 and scored three runs, Garet Wolfe drove in three runs and scored two, and Daniel Kelly and Chase Decker each drove in two runs for Newman. Garret Matznick drew two walks, scored two runs and drove in one run for the Comets.

Evan Bushman earned the win in four innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits, striking out two and walking two.

Ashton-Franklin Center 16, Earlville 1 (4 inn.): At Ashton, Caleb Thomas struck out 10 and walked three in a complete-game 1-hitter as the Raiders topped the Red Raiders in a nonconference season-opener for both teams.

Justin Henert went 2 for 3 with five RBIs, and Nolan Rueff and Logan O’Brien added three RBIs apiece for AFC. Rueff, Aaron Lester, Mitchell McPheron and O’Brien scored three runs each. McPheron and Lester had two hits each. McPheron also had two RBIs.

Forreston 8, Genoa-Kingston 3: At Genoa, the Cardinals took a 6-1 lead through four innings and cruised to a season-opening win over the Cogs.

Kendall Erdmann, Carson Akins, Brendan Greenfield and Patrick Wichman had two hits each to lead Forreston, while Mickey Probst added two RBIs.

Daniel Koehl pitched three hitless, scoreless innings with two strikeouts and one walk for the Cardinals.

Mendota 10, Amboy 0: At Mendota, the Clippers dropped a nonconference season opener against the Trojans.