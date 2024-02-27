SVACC Professional Women’s Network Committee to host Lunch & Learn April 3

STERLING — Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce’s Professional Women’s Network Committee will host a Lunch and Learn on Wednesday, April 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grace Point Church, 1620 Sauk Road, Dixon.

“Who me? Identifying and Taming Imposter Syndrome” will be presented by Lori Cortez, vice president of advancement at Sauk Valley Community College. The session will focus on recognizing and overcoming imposter syndrome in professionals.

Cortez joined SVCC in 2014 as the director of TRIO Student Support Services. She now serves as the vice president for advancement. Cortez has led SVCC teams in securing two TRIO SSS grants ($2.9 million), a Title III grant ($1.9 million), and the foundation’s first $1 million donation. Cortez has taught at Mid Michigan College since 2008, including online and face-to-face classes.

The cost for the event is $25 for SVACC members and $30 for non-Chamber members. This includes training, lunch and networking with Sauk Valley area professionals.

Register by March 27 at saukvalleyareachamber.com/events or call the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 815-625-2400.