Lucas Austin becomes Sterling’s all-time leading scorer: SVM area roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024

Boys basketball

Sterling 72, Galesburg 44: At Galesburg, senior forward Lucas Austin scored 20 points to become the all-time leading scorer for Sterling boys basketball and lead a Western Big 6 win over the Silver Streaks on Tuesday.

The previous record of 1,430 points was held by Joseph Bertrand. Austin surpassed the career total with 1,431.

Oregon 65, Indian Creek 64: At Oregon, the Hawks took a 21-14 first quarter lead and held off the Timberwolves for a nonconference win.

Oregon was led by Noah Johnson with 15 points, followed by Cooper Johnson with 13 and Nole Campos with 10.

Orangeville 53, Milledgeville 51: At Milledgeville, Connor Nye scored 28 points, but the Missiles dropped the NUIC crossover game against the Broncos.

Karter Livengood chipped in nine points for Milledgeville.

Orion 68, Morrison 54: At Orion, the Mustangs took a 23-18 first quarter lead but couldn’t hang on against the Chargers.

Carson Strating led Morrison with 15 points, followed by Chase Newman with 12 and DaeShaun McQueen with nine.

Rockridge 74, Erie-Prophetstown 42: At Taylor Ridge, the Rockets raced to a 20-5 first quarter lead and rolled past the Panthers.

E-P was led by Jeremiah Kochevar with 16 points and Evan Steimle with 15.

Girls basketball

Amboy 38, Forreston 25: At Forreston, Addison Pertell scored 14 points to lift the Clippers past the Cardinals.

Emily Sachs added seven points for Amboy.

Keeli Larson and Trese Buisker paced Forreston with six points apiece.

Polo's Sydnei Rahn (34) and Eastland's Ella Gunderson (12) and Morgan McCullough (30) battle for a rebound during a Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024 game at Eastland High School in Lanark. Polo lost the game 40-24. Regional tournament action begins this week. (Earleen Hinton)

Eastland 40, Polo 24: At Lanark, Olivia Klinefelter compiled 17 points, 12 rebounds and three steals to lead the Cougars in an NUIC South win over the Marcos.

Lily Mullen added nine points, four rebounds and three assists for Eastland.

Camrynn Jones led Polo with 14 points, four rebounds and two blocks.

East Dubuque 92, West Carroll 33: At Savanna, the Thunder fell behind 29-12 in the first quarter and never recovered against the Warriors.

Macie Carroll scored eight points to lead West Carroll.