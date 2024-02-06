Camryn Veltrop becomes all-time leading scorer for Morrison: SVM area roundup for Monday, Feb. 5, 2024

Girls basketball

Morrison 45, Erie-Prophetstown 37: At Morrison, junior post Camryn Veltrop became the all-time leading scorer in program history while leading the Fillies to a Three Rivers West Division win over the Panthers on Monday.

Veltrop’s game-high 18 points pushed her past older sister Shelby for the school record. She now has 1,403 career points.

Also for Morrison, Kaylee Pruis scored 10 points, and Emery Brewer chipped in eight.

E-P was led by Kennedy Buck with 12 points and Sydney Schwartz with nine.

Newman 58, Mendota 22: At Sterling, the Comets built a 37-8 halftime lead and rolled to a Three Rivers East Division win over the Trojans.

Newman was led by Madison Duhon and Brooklyn Smith with 11 points each, and Jess Johns, Helen Papoccia and Elaina Allen with eight points each. Johns had eight rebounds, Allen had six assists and six steals, Papoccia had five rebounds, and Smith had five rebounds and four steals.

Rockford Lutheran 56, Oregon 14: At Oregon, the Hawks fell behind 20-3 in the first quarter and never recovered against the Crusaders.

Mya Engelkes and Teagan Champley led Oregon with six points apiece.

River Ridge/Scales Mound 53, West Carroll 23: At Savanna, the Thunder played the Wildcats within two points after the first quarter, but were outscored 39-11 over the remaining three.

Karissa Andrews paced West Carroll with seven points.

Boys basketball

Newman 74, Putnam County 48: At Granville, the Comets raced to a 33-4 first-quarter lead and cruised past the Panthers for a nonconference win.

Newman was led by Lucas Simpson with 27 points, followed by Evan Bushman with 11 and Wyatt Widolff and George Jungerman with eight each. Simpson scored 16 points in the first quarter.

Milledgeville 53, Amboy 49: At Milledgeville, the Missiles built a 25-22 halftime lead and held off the Clippers for an NUIC South win.

Connor Nye led Milledgeville with 21 points, followed by Micah Toms-Smith with 11 and Karter Livengood with nine.

Eddie Jones and Troy Anderson scored 19 points each to lead Amboy.

Eastland 83, Ashton-Franklin Center 29: At Lanark, Adam Awender and Parker Krogman scored 19 points each as the Cougars steamrolled the Raiders in an NUIC South matchup.

Peyton Spears added 16 points for Eastland.

Caleb Thomas scored five points to lead AFC.

Dakota 61, Polo 50: At Polo, Brock Soltow scored 15 of his game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter, but the Marcos suffered the loss in NUIC crossover play.

Gus Mumford added eight for Polo.

Fulton 76, Durand 40: At Fulton, the Steamers outscored the Bulldogs 42-16 in the second half to finish off an NUIC crossover win.

Fulton was led by Brady Read with 21 points, followed by Landen Leu with 20 and Baylen Damhoff with 16. Read made five 3-pointers.

Senior bowling

Seniors hit the lanes at Plum Hollow: The Sauk Valley Senior Bowlers competed every Tuesday and Thursday morning throughout January at Plum Hollow Lanes in Dixon.

Individual high scores for the month were: Connie Bontz 150 game, 418 series; David Bucher 171, 457; Steve Byars 203, 491; Chico Contreras 187, 488; Ken Couperus 200, 503; Anita Dunphy 171, 465; Dan Dunphy 242, 649; Ron Erickson 254, 709; Judy Heald 110, 274; Larry Huyett 189, 460; Roxie Huyett 129, 346; Dave Jacobs 203, 484; Dick Janssen 188, 507; Bob Joyce 181, 484; Jan Kuepker 107, 292; Ken Masters 199, 503; Ron Meagher 198, 538; Doug Near 148, 389; Ron Odenthal 192, 553; Cruz Rivera 180, 480; Jim Shuman 192, 531; Chris Steder 151, 386; Dee Szymanski 156, 402; Charlie Werner 177, 435; LaVerne Woesner 246, 561.