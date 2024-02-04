Sterling freshman Sarah Doughty wins Sterling bowling regional: SVM area roundup for Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024

Girls bowling

Sterling Regional: At Blackhawk Lanes in Sterling, Sterling freshman Sarah Doughty rolled a 1,369 six-game series to win the regional title on Saturday.

The Golden Warriors placed second out of 13 teams (5,297 pins) to advance to sectionals. La Salle-Peru took the team title with 5,875 pins. Dixon placed ninth with 4,495 and Erie-Prophetstown came in 10th with 4,229.

Olivia Barton added a 1,162 series for Sterling.

L-P’s MaKenzie Hamilton was the individual runner-up with a 1,253 series.

Dixon’s Addison Cox rolled a 983 series to finish 20th overall and advance, while E-P’s Lillian McWilliams rolled a 991 (18th) and Ysabell Hamm bowled a 982 (21st) to secure two of the last four qualifying spots.

Wrestling

Class 1A Sandwich Regional: At Sandwich, Lucas Blanton won the 175-pound regional title to lead a group of six sectional qualifiers from Amboy.

Landon Blanton (120), Chase Montavon (126) and Evan Flanagan (215) each placed second, and Chase Huggins (113) and Caiden Heath (138) each placed third to join Lucas Blanton at the Byron Sectional next weekend.

Amboy placed fourth out of 11 teams.

Class 1A Stillman Valley Regional: At Stillman Valley, Oregon placed third as a team and advanced five individuals to the Byron Sectional next weekend.

Nelson Benesh (113) and Preston LaBay (126) led the way as regional champions, while Anthony Bauer (157) finished second, and Ethan Mowry (150) and Quentin Berry (190) each finished third.

West Carroll placed ninth out of 11 teams. Connor Knop (132) placed second as the lone qualifier for the Thunder.

Class 2A Rochelle Regional: At Rochelle, the Polo co-op’s Chase Bremmer (138) and Draven Zier (150) each placed third to qualify for sectionals.

Polo placed seventh at the eight-team event.

Boys basketball

DeKalb 76, Sterling 65: At Sterling, Andre Klaver scored 32 points, but the Golden Warriors suffered a nonconference loss to the 4A Barbs.

Lucas Austin added 19 points and seven rebounds for Sterling.

St. Bede 55, Amboy 41: At Peru, the Clippers grabbed a 16-13 first quarter lead but couldn’t hang on against the Bruins.

Eddie Jones scored 17 points and Troy Anderson added 13 for Amboy.

Forreston 55, Rockford Christian Life 49: At Rockford, the Cardinals built a 28-19 halftime lead and held off the Eagles for a nonconference win.

Forreston was led by Kendall Erdmann with 21 points and six assists, Brendan Greenfield with 17 points and 13 rebounds and Mickey Probst with 12 points.

Eastland 56, Winnebago 50: At Winnebago, the Cougars outscored the Indians 32-24 in the second half to complete the comeback win.

Parker Krogman scored 20 points, Adam Awender scored 18 and Peyton Spears chipped in 14 as the leaders for Eastland.

Girls basketball

Sterling 54, Moline 48: At Sterling, Madison Austin collected 20 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Golden Warriors to a Western Big 6 win over the Maroons.

Joslynn James supplied 17 points, two steals and two blocks and Delali Amankwa added 12 points and five rebounds for Sterling.

Ashton-Franklin Center 32, Amboy 27: At Amboy, the Raiders won a close NUIC South contest against the Clippers.

Taylor Jahn and Cameryn Winterland paced AFC with nine points each, while Brianna Gonnerman added eight.

Maeve Larson led Amboy with 10 points.

Bureau Valley 50, Orion 48: At Manlius, the Storm seized a 17-8 first-quarter lead and held off a late Chargers’ charge.

Kate Salisbury scored 18 points, and Taylor Neuhalfen added 13 for Bureau Valley.

Winnebago 47, Eastland 43: At Winnebago, the Cougars took a 28-24 halftime lead but couldn’t hang on against the Indians.

Olivia Klinefelter led Eastland with 18 points and nine rebounds and Lily Mullen chipped in 11 points and four rebounds.

Boys swimming

Western Big 6 Conference Championship: At Galesburg, Sterling placed second at the six-team event with a 225 score. Galesburg placed first with a 349.

Patrick Riley, Conner Porter, Colin Askegaard and Peter Garland placed second in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:51.83. The Golden Warriors also had four third-place finishes individually, including two by Riley in the 200-yard individual medley (2:14.83) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.22). Garland (100-yard freestyle, 55.26 seconds) and Porter (500-yard freestyle, 5:14.74) were the other two third-place finishers.