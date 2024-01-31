Polo’s Soltow, Eastland’s Awender reach 1,000 career points: SVM area roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024

Boys basketball

Newman 66, Mendota 60: At Mendota, the Comets rode a balanced offense to a Three Rivers East win over the Trojans on Tuesday.

Lucas Simpson paced Newman with 22 points, while Isaiah Williams scored 14 and George Jungerman added 12.

Eastland 66, Polo 63 (2OT): At Polo, the Cougars outlasted the Marcos in double overtime for an NUIC South win.

Parker Krogman led Eastland with 25 points, while Adam Awender scored 19 and Peyton Spears added 15.

Brock Soltow paced Polo with 29 points, and Gus Mumford chipped in 16. Soltow went 12 for 14 from the free-throw line.

The junior Awender and senior Soltow both reached 1,000 career points in the game.

Milledgeville 64, Ashton-Franklin Center 44: At Milledgeville, the Missiles fell behind 16-13 in the first quarter but surged ahead in the second on their way to an NUIC South win.

Connor Nye led Milledgeville with 22 points, followed by Micah Toms-Smith with 15 and Konner Johnson with 14.

AFC was led by Nolan Rueff with 10 points, and Brock Lehman and Noah Danielson with eight each.

Oregon's Noah Johnson (23) drives the lane during a Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024 game against Rockford Lutheran at the Blackhawk Center in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

Rockford Lutheran 75, Oregon 67: At Oregon, Noah Johnson made seven 3-pointers during a 28-point game, but the Hawks suffered a Big Northern Conference loss.

Jameson Caposey scored 12 points, and Keaton Salsbury added 11 for Oregon.

Fulton 57, Amboy 24: At Amboy, the Steamers seized a 17-5 first-quarter lead and rolled to an NUIC South win over the Clippers.

Fulton was led by Landen Leu with 17 points and Baylen Damhoff with 12 points.

Quinn Leffelman paced Amboy with eight points.

Erie-Prophetstown 52, Morrison 49: At Erie, Connor Keegan scored 27 points to lift the Panthers over the Mustangs in a Three Rivers West matchup.

Jeremiah Kochevar added 16 for E-P.

Morrison was led by DaeShaun McQueen with 13 points and Brenden Martin with 12.

Girls basketball

Oregon 55, West Carroll 17: At Savanna, the Hawks took a 30-13 halftime lead and rolled past the Thunder.

Teagan Champley scored 12 points to lead Oregon. Madi Shaffer and Mya Engelkes added eight each.

Caitlyn Stingley led West Carroll with nine points, five rebounds and two blocks, and Mandy Myers pulled down eight rebounds.

Orangeville 48, Ashton-Franklin Center 42: At Ashton, Brianna Gonnerman scored 12 points, but the Raiders dropped the NUIC crossover contest against the Broncos.

Wrestling

Newman 53, Oregon 18: At Sterling, the Comets won seven contested matches and picked up two forfeit wins in a dual-meet victory over the Hawks on Senior Night.

For Newman, Brady Grennan (132) won 17-2 by technical fall, and Colin Messer (132), Carter Rude (144), Ayden Gutierrez (157), Caleb Donna (175), Quentin Williams (190) and Nik Nardini (215) won by pin.

Seth Rote (285) had the lone contested win for Oregon by pin.

Monday’s late wrestling result

Dixon sweeps Winnebago triangular: At Winnebago, Dixon beat Byron 41-23 and Winnebago 69-12 to claim its fifth straight Big Northern Conference championship.

Against Byron, Jacob Renkes (126) took a 3-2 decision, Gavin Kramer (132) took a 7-2 decision, Jayce Kastner (165) took a 3-2 decision, Steven Kitzman (175) took a 13-3 major decision, Cade Hey (150) took a 13-4 major decision, and Ayden Rowley (113), Jayden Weidman (144) and Will Howell (215) each won by pin for the contested wins. The Dukes also received one forfeit win against the Tigers.

Against Winnebago, Hey (150) and Sebastian Seibel (165) won by pin, and Zack Clevenger (190) took a 2-1 decision for the two contested wins. The other nine wins came by forfeit.