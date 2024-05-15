Burns is Student of the Month at Rock Falls High School

ROCK FALLS — Mayson Burns, a senior, is a Rock Falls High School Student of the Month for May 2024. Her parents are Scott and Jennifer Burns, and she has two siblings, Peyton and Max.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: A class that I find most engaging is anatomy and physiology, taught by Mrs. Porter, because I love learning new things about the human body. Mrs. Porter is a very encouraging teacher and I learn a lot from her. She keeps me motivated to succeed.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: After high school, I plan to attend Sauk Valley Community College for my associate’s and then transfer to a four-year university for my bachelor’s. My end goal is to obtain a doctorate in occupational therapy. In the future, I plan to become an occupational therapist.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My two favorite activities are Junior Optimist and Bigs and Littles Are Stronger Together (B.L.A.S.T.), both run by Mr. DePasquale. I have been a Junior Optimist Club member for all four years of high school, and this fall I was elected a club officer. This club has been one of my favorites because I love helping out my community and making a positive impact on society. B.L.A.S.T. has been another one of my favorites over my four years at RFHS because I have a strong passion for working with children.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: An activity I found most memorable was being a cast member of the 2024 fall play. Being a part of the fall production “Trouble in Paradise Junction” was most memorable because I got out of my comfort zone and ended up loving every second. I love to meet new people and try new things and this play allowed me to do that. I thank all my fellow friends of the production for helping and welcoming me so graciously.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is to overall be successful in both my personal life and career. I hope I can make a positive difference in many people’s lives.