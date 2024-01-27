Dixon boys bowling in 5th place after Day 1 of IHSA State Meet: SVM area roundup for Friday, Jan. 26, 2024

Boys bowling

IHSA State Meet: The Dixon boys bowling team is in fifth place with a pinfall of 6,051 after Day 1 of the state tournament on Friday.

Cody Geil led the way with a 1,309 series, followed by Clark Bonnewell and Daniel Sotelo with 1,226s, Wyatt Miller with a 1,194 and David Laird with a 1,096.

The Dukes will compete again Saturday after making the second-day cut.

Wrestling

Yorkville Christian Quad: At Yorkville, Newman finished 1-2 on the day with a 52-18 win over Rock Falls, a 37-32 loss to Morris, and a 45-18 loss to Yorkville. Rock Falls went 0-3 on the day, losing 54-24 to Morris and 66-15 to Yorkville, in addition to the Newman loss.

Zhyler Hansen (120), Brady Grennan (132) and Daniel Kelly (157) each won two matches, Briar Ivey (138) and Caleb Donna (175) both won all three contested matches, and Carter Rude (144) won all three matches, including one by forfeit, for Newman.

For Rock Falls, Jacob Hosler (285) won all three matches, including one by forfeit, and Logan Thome (126) and Korbin Olginey (150) both won two matches.

Boys basketball

Morrison 65, Riverdale 60: At Port Byron, the Mustangs opened with a 28-point first quarter and fended off the Rams for a Three Rivers West win.

Asher Ernst led the way for Morrison with 17 points, while DaeShaun McQueen scored 15 and Carson Strating added 11.

Eastland 56, Amboy 14: At Lanark, the Cougars built a 24-5 first-quarter lead and rolled past the Clippers.

Adam Awender scored 17 points, and Trevor Janssen chipped in 10 for Eastland.

Eddie Jones paced Amboy with six points.

Milledgeville 41, Forreston 33: At Forreston, Karter Livengood poured in 17 points to lift the Missiles to an NUIC South win over the Cardinals.

Micah Toms-Smith added 10 points for Milledgeville.

Forreston was led by Xavier Goeddeke with 12 points and Brendan Greenfield with nine points.

Orion 76, Erie-Prophetstown 47: At Orion, the Chargers outscored the Panthers 21-6 in the first quarter en route to a Three Rivers West victory.

E-P was led by Jeremiah Kochevar with 12 points and Keegan Winckler with 10 points.

Girls basketball

Ashton-Franklin Center 39, Hinckley-Big Rock 35: At Hinckley, the Raiders rode a balanced offense to a nonconference win over the Royals.

Brianna Gonnerman led AFC with 16 points, and Taylor Jahn and Alexis Schwarz each added 11.

Stillman Valley 56, Oregon 19: At Stillman Valley, the Hawks fell behind 19-3 in the first quarter on their way to a Big Northern Conference loss to the Cardinals.

Oregon was led by Teagan Champley with seven points.

Fulton 46, West Carroll 31: At Savanna, the Steamers jumped out a 14-6 first-quarter lead and hung on for an NUIC crossover win.

Fulton was led by Belle Curley and Kylie Smither with 11 points each, followed by Haley Smither with 10 points.

West Carroll was led by Emma Randecker with 10 points, nine rebounds and two assists, Karissa Andrews with nine points, and Caitlyn Stingley with six points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Thursday’s late wrestling result

Dixon 81, Amboy 0: At Dixon, the Dukes won all 14 matches against Amboy.

Jack Ragan (106), Riley Paredes (113), Ayden Rowley (120), Jacob Renkes (126), James Simpson (138), Jayden Weidman (144) and Will Howell (215) won by pin, and Steven Kitzman (175) took a 10-4 decision for the contested wins. Rowley won in 4 seconds.