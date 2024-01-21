Dixon boys bowling makes program history: SVM area roundup for Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024

Boys bowling

IHSA Jefferson Sectional: At Rockford, Dixon made program history Saturday with a fifth-place team finish at the Jefferson Sectional, sending the Dukes to state for the first time.

Dixon, which fell to 12th place after the fifth game, rolled a 1,101 in the sixth and final game to vault to fifth place with a 5,977 pin total. Hononegah (5,967) took the sixth and final advancing place just ahead of seventh place Belvidere (5,959). Harlem won the team title at 6,346.

Clark Bonnewell led the way for the Dukes with a six-game total of 1,279. Wyatt Miller followed with a 1,227 series, and David Laird was third for Dixon with a 1,193 series.

“We are so proud of each and every member of the team whether they bowled or not today,” Dixon coach Jami Bonnewell said. “This team has grown so much and proven capable each and every week this season.”

Dixon will compete Friday and Saturday at the state tournament hosted by St. Clair Bowl in downstate O’Fallon.

Boys basketball

Newman 60, Stockton 36: At Manny’s Shootout in Savanna, Renner Rosengren racked up 22 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 34 points in the nonconference win for the Comets.

Dax Snyder hit three 3-pointers to finish with nine points, and Isaiah Williams contributed eight points for Newman.

Prince of Peace 79, Milledgeville 64: At Manny’s Shootout in Savanna, Connor Nye poured in 30 points, but the Missiles suffered the loss. Karter Livengood added 13 points.

Mendota 63, Amboy 48: At Amboy, the Clippers trailed 46-41 entering the fourth quarter, but Mendota pulled away late to secure the nonconference win.

Quinn Leffelman hit three 3-pointers on his way to 20 points for Amboy, and Eddie Jones supplied 13 points.

Scales Mound 64, Polo 61 (OT): At Polo, Gus Mumford hit eight 3-pointers on his way to 25 points, but the Marcos fell to Scales Mound in overtime. Brock Soltow added 12 points, and Nolan Hahn had 11.

Bureau Valley 45, Eastland 42: At Manlius, the Storm used a balanced offense to get by Eastland and pick up the nonconference win.

Bryce Helms led the way with 11 points on the strength of three 3s. Landon Hulsing, Corban Chhim and Elijah Endress each provided nine points.

Parker Krogman paced Eastland with 10 points.

Oregon 66, Forreston 44: At Oregon, Kade Girton hit three 3-pointers on his way to 16 points as the Hawks rolled to a nonconference win. Jameson Caposey followed closely with 15 points, and Noah Johnson scored 10.

Brendan Greenfield provided Forreston with a game-high 18 points, and Mickey Probst added 14 points.

Morrison 53, Alleman 42: At Rock Island, Carson Strating dropped in 16 points and Chase Newman chipped in 12 more as the Mustangs earned a nonconference road win.

Girls basketball

Dixon 62, Oregon 18: At Dixon, the Duchesses jumped out to a 21-4 lead after one quarter and rolled to the Big Northern Conference win.

Morgan Hargrave paced Dixon with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, while Reese Dambman and Hallie Williamson each scored 11 points.

Polo 45, Dakota 28: At Polo, Camryn Jones compiled 18 points, six rebounds and six steals as the Marcos secured a Northwest Upstate Illini Conference win. Carlee Grobe added four points and seven steals.

Boys swimming

Panther Invite: At East Moline, Sterling took third place as a team with 133 points at the 11-team event. Galesburg took the team title with 309 points, followed by Normal Community in second at 265. Byron co-op took eighth with 87 points.

Sterling junior Conner Porter took home a third-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:16.31. Porter also teamed up with Patrick Riley, Peter Garland and Denver Sandrock to take third in the 200 medley relay in 1:53.08.