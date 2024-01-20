Dixon ends Rockford Lutheran’s BNC win streak: SVM area roundup for Friday, Jan. 19, 2024

Boys basketball

Dixon 56, Rockford Lutheran 51: At Rockford, the Dukes went on the road Friday and came away with a huge Big Northern Conference victory, ending Rockford Lutheran conference winning streak at 43 games.

Darius Harrington led Dixon with 20 points.

Rock Falls 67, North Boone 37: At Rock Falls, the Rockets led 31-23 at half before outscoring North Boone 20-7 in the third quarter to break open the BNC matchup.

Devin Tanton-DeJesus led Rock Falls with 16 points, and Ayden Goff added 11 points.

Moline 53, Sterling 47: At Moline, the Golden Warriors were able to get within one in the fourth quarter after trailing by 12 at halftime, but Moline held on in Western Big Six action.

Lucas Austin topped Sterling with 20 points and six rebounds. Nico Battaglia chipped in 11 points, and Andre Klaver had nine points and five rebounds.

Morrison 66, Orion 55: At Morrison, Carson Strating poured in 25 points to lead the Mustangs to a Three Rivers Athletic Conference win. Dawson Hepner added 12 points, and Asher Ernst also cracked double digits with 10 points.

Byron 67, Oregon 42: At Oregon, after leading 26-17 at half, Byron outscored the host Hawks 22-5 in the third quarter to pull away for the BNC victory.

Kade Girton paced Oregon with 12 points, while Noah Johnson and Jameson Caposey each chipped in with 11 points.

Girls basketball

Ashton-Franklin Center 42, Forreston 33: At Ashton, Taylor Jahn dropped in 18 points and Alexis Schwarz scored 13 as the Raiders secured a NUIC win. Erica Alexander topped Forreston with nine points.