Carroll-Lee-Whiteside Extension has full slate of upcoming events

The University of Illinois’ Carroll-Lee-Whiteside Extension Office is offering several educational sessions, including some that stimulate the brain and others that teach gardening skills and bullet journaling. Here is a list of those sessions:

Jan. 4: Wits Fitness Monthly Workshop from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the York Township Public Library, Thomson. Experience a monthly journey with Kara Schweitzer, an educator from University of Illinois Extension, as she leads participants through interactive activities crafted to stimulate the brain and enhance cognitive function and memory. This program will be at the Thomson Public Library; new participants are welcome to join at any time. Register by calling the library at 815-259-2480.

Jan. 4: Wits Fitness Monthly Workshop from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Mt. Carroll Public Library. Register by calling the library at 815-244-1751.

Jan. 9: Wits Fitness Monthly Workshop from 1:30-3 p.m. at the CGH Health Foundation Community Room, Sterling. Registration is not required but appreciated by calling Beth Sterk at 815-625-4790, Ext. 3977, or by emailing beth.sterk@cghmc.com.

Jan. 23: Winter Birding 101, 5 p.m. at the Savanna Library. All ages will enjoy this hands-on lesson. Carroll County Master Gardeners will present Winter Birding 101. A brief lesson on winter feeding and breeds in your backyard will be discussed, and participants will make cookie cutter birdfeeders to take home and share with the birds in their backyard. Call the library at 815-273-3714 to register.

March 23: Ready Set Grow… Gardening Workshop from 8 a.m. to noon at Loveland Community House, Dixon. Join the Master Gardeners of Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties for this one-day event offering participants information about horticulture, backyard gardening, pest control and more. Registration is available in early January.

March 18, 25 and April 1, 8: Mindful Mechanics from 5-6 p.m. at Sauk Valley Community College. Through 4-H Mindful Mechanics, teens age 13-19 are encouraged to build positive relationships by expressing care, concern and gratitude for others, build beliefs in themselves, practice self-discipline, self-control and self-reflection, and serve others. The overall program aims to promote mindful practices that lead to improvements in managing one’s goals, developing a sense of self, time management, stress management and emotional regulations. Supplies are included. Register online at go.illinois.edu/CommunityEdSVCC.

April 3: Bullet Journaling from 5-6 p.m. at Sauk Valley Community College. While our lives may be constantly on the move and with the convenience of having so much at our fingertips in digital form, there is a great deal of benefit to putting pen to paper. The benefits of bullet journaling can help organize life tasks, thoughts and feelings, help identify stressors, help process emotions and intrusive or avoidant thoughts, gain insight and confidence, and promote empathy. Not only does bullet journaling allow for recording goals, achievements, thoughts and reflections, but it can do so in a creative way. This class is for ages 12-19 and supplies are included. Register online at go.illinois.edu/CommunityEdSVCC.