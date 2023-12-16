Sauk Valley Media sports roundup for Friday, December 15, 2023

Boys Basketball

Sterling 77, Alleman 35: At Rock Island, Lucas Austin scored 13 points to lead the Golden Warriors to the Western Big Six triumph. Andre Klaver added 11 for Sterling (7-2, 2-2).

Galena 61, Ashton-Franklin Center 24: At Galena, the Raiders fell to the Pirates in a Northwest Upstate Illini contest.

Girls Basketball

Dixon 67, St. Bede 37: At Peru, the Duchesses relied on a balanced scoring attack to earn the nonconference win. Reese Dambman scored 10 of her team-best 14 points in the first half to lead Dixon (10-2). Morgan Hargrave scored 11 and Katie Drew added 10 for the Duchesses.

Amboy 45, Hinckley-Big Rock 34: At Hinckley, a big fourth quarter lifted the Clippers in the nonconference win. Amboy improved to 7-5 overall.

Boys Wrestling

Newman Central Catholic 52, Monmouth-Roseville: At Kewanee, Blair Grennan, Zhyler Hansen, Brady Grennan, Blair Ivey, Carter Rude, Seamus McDonnell, Daniel Kelly, Caleb Donna, and Matthew Murray won their matches for the Comets.

Newman Central Catholic 42, Kewanee 30: At Kewanee, the Comets completed the tri-meet win with the match win over the Boilermakers. Hansen, Rude, McDonnell, Blair Grennan and Brady Grennan were among the winners for NCC.

Erie-Prophetstown 67, Alleman 12: At Erie, Jacob Gibson, Wyatt Goossens, and Caleb Reymer won by fall to lead the Panthers.

Erie-Prophetstown 40, Illini Bluffs 39: At Erie, Tristan Hovey, Samual Kilker, Jordan Crow and Caleb Reymer won their matches in the Panthers win.

Amboy 41, West Carroll 12: At Amboy, Ty Florschuetz, Chase Huggins, Chase Montavon, Tyler Huggins, Jose Lopez, Lucas Blanton, and Evan Flanagan won their matches for Amboy. Cole Herrell, Ben Fieck, and Noah White won for West Carroll.

Boys Bowling

Oregon 3,473, Christian Life 2,364: At Loves Park, Matthew Stahl led the Hawks with a combined score of 647. RJ Keene rolled a 606 for Oregon.