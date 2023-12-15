Brenden Stanley rolls 2nd 300 game in Sterling boys bowling history: SVM area roundup for Thursday, Dec. 14

Boys bowling

Sterling 3,343, DeKalb 2,953: At Blackhawk Lanes in Sterling, senior Brenden Stanley bowled a 752 series (248, 300, 204) to lead the Golden Warriors past the Barbs.

Stanley’s 300 was the second perfect game in Sterling boys bowling history.

Following Stanley on the Golden Warriors’ leaderboard were Ross Eden with a 550, Bryce Kooy with a 533, Preston Near with a 512, Connor Jagitsch with a 496 and Phelix Cervantez with a 466.

Oregon 3,502, Harvard 3,159: At Town & Country Lanes in Mt. Morris, the Hawks defeated the state-ranked No. 20 Hornets to improve to 9-2 on the season.

Oregon was led by Matthew Stahl with a 664 series (196, 277, 191) followed by Gavvin Surmo with a 660 (236, 201, 223), Brady Davis with a 598, RJ Keene with a 569 and Codey Dunbar with a 525. Ethan Smice chipped in a 289 two-gamer and Caleb Ehrler had a 197 game for the Hawks.

Boys basketball

Fulton 54, Morrison 51: At Morrison, the Steamers outscored the Mustangs 26-16 in the second half for a comeback win.

Fulton’s Baylen Damhoff led all scorers with 18 points. Also for the Steamers, Trevor Tiesman scored 11 points and Landon Leu scored 10 points.

Morrison was led by Chase Newman with 17 points, Carson Strating with 15 points and Dawson Hepner with 10 points.

Amboy 38, Leland 32: At Amboy, Eddie Jones scored 20 points to lift the Clippers past the Panthers.

Quinn Leffelman added six points for Amboy.

Girls basketball

Riverdale 43, Polo 28: At Port Byron, the Rams outpaced the Lady Marcos 27-14 in the second half.

Camrynn Jones scored 14 points and nabbed two steals, and Madison Glawe added eight points and four steals for Polo.

Orangeville 57, Morrison 32: At the Pearl City Tournament, the Mustangs finished in second place following a loss to the Broncos.

Camryn Veltrop scored 17 points, while Avery White added seven points for Morrison.

Veltrop was named to the all-tournament team.

Hiawatha 28, Forreston 27: At Kirkland, the Hawks rallied to beat the Cardinals with an 11-9 fourth-quarter run.

Bree Schneiderman led Forreston with nine points.

Annawan 55, Bureau Valley 33: At Manlius, Taylor Neuhalfen scored a team-leading 12 points as the Storm fell to the Braves in a nonconference game.

Wrestling

Morrison splits at Polo triangular: At Polo, the Mustangs lost 39-33 to Newman and won 59-12 against Polo.

Against Newman, Morrison’s Caleb Modglin (132), Karder White (157), Jonathon Hicks (215) and Cameron McDonnell (285) won by pin, while Donny Reavy (190) took a 5-0 decision.

Against Polo, Morrison’s Kamden White (126), Modglin (138), Levi Milder (150), Brady Anderson (165) and Caleb Carroll (175) won by pin, while Karder White (157) won by technical fall.

Against Morrison, Newman’s Zhyler Hansen (120), Brady Grennan (138), Carter Rude (150), Daniel Kelly (165) and Matt Blackert (175) won by pin, while Briar Ivey (144) took a 7-3 decision.

Polo’s Lucas Nelson (132) and Gage Lagee (144) both won by pin against Morrison.

Women’s college basketball

Sauk Valley C.C. 57, Triton 54: At Dixon, the Skyhawks edged the Trojans in a nonconference game.

Leaders for SVCC were Shelby Veltrop with 18 points, Ella Govig with 12 points, Lindee Poper with 10 points and Harvest Day with eight points.