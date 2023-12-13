Newman girls basketball dominates second half to top Orion: SVM area roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 12

Girls basketball

Newman 45, Orion 32: At Sterling, the Comets outscored the Chargers 24-8 in the second half for a comeback win on Tuesday.

Brooklyn Smith led the way for Newman with 11 points, six rebounds and four steals, while Jess Johns totaled 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists, and Elaina Allen contributed 10 points, five rebounds and three steals. Madison Duhon supplied seven points and seven rebounds, and Lucy Oetting added five points, five rebounds and three steals for the Comets.

Warren 39, Oregon 33: At the Pearl City Tournament, the Warriors took a 19-17 halftime lead and held off the Hawks in the second half.

Mya Engelkes scored 12 points and Aniyah Sarver added eight points for Oregon.

Boys basketball

Pecatonica 98, Newman 60: At Pecatonica, the Indians raced to a 30-16 first-quarter lead and cruised past the Comets.

Lucas Simpson led Newman with 29 points, while Isaiah Williams and Evan Bushman added six points each.

Milledgeville 48, Morrison 46: At Milledgeville, the Missiles built a 26-16 halftime lead and fended off the Mustangs.

Milledgeville was led by Connor Nye with 14 points, Karter Livengood with 12 points (on four 3-pointers) and Micah Toms-Smith with 10 points.

Dawson Hepner and Chase Newman scored 12 points apiece to lead Morrison, while Brenden Martin added 10 points.

Bureau Valley 60, Amboy 33: At Manlius, the Storm established a 33-22 halftime lead en route to a 27-point victory over the Clippers.

Bureau Valley was led by Corban Chhim with 16 points, Landon Hulsing with 12 points and Elijah Endress with nine points.

Troy Anderson paced Amboy with 12 points, Eddie Jones scored nine points and Kabe Daniels chipped in six points.

Polo 59, Stockton 43: At Polo, the Marcos built a 30-24 halftime lead and rolled past the Blackhawks.

Noah Dewey led Polo with 17 points, while Brock Soltow and Gus Mumford added 14 points each.

Wrestling

Dixon sweeps Stillman triangular: At Stillman Valley, the Dukes beat North Boone 71-9 and Stillman Valley 70-9.

Against North Boone, Cade Hey (150) won 15-0 by technical fall, and Jayce Kastner (165), Daniel Fordham (175), Zackary Clevenger (190), Will Howell (215) and Dylan Bopes (285) won by pin for Dixon’s contested wins.

Against Stillman, Jack Ragan (106), Ayden Rowley (120), Gavin Kramer (132), James Simpson (138), Hey (150), Konner Koehler (157), Kastner (165), Fordham (175) and Howell (215) won by pin, and Adam Staples (144) won 15-6 by major decision for contested wins.

Morrison sweeps own triangular: At Morrison, the Mustangs beat Winnebago 54-12 and Alleman 57-6.

Against Winnebago, Kamden White (126), Levi Milder (150), Brady Anderson (165) and Caleb Carroll (175) all won by pin for Morrison’s contested wins.

Against Alleman, Kamden White (126), Caleb Modglin (132), Karder White (157), Donny Reavy (190) and Cameron McDonnell (285) won by pin, and Camden Pruis (144) took an 8-7 decision.

Boys bowling

Oregon 3,494, South Beloit 2,841: At Town & Country Lanes in Mt. Morris, the Hawks defeated the Sobos to improve to 8-2 on the season.

Matthew Stahl led Oregon with a 692 series (223, 235, 234) followed by Codey Dunbar with a 626, Gavvin Surmo with a 602, Brady Davis with a 542, Caleb Ehrler with a 519 and RJ Keene with a 513.

Girls bowling

Dixon 2,421, Kewanee 2,082: At Kewanee, the Duchesses topped the Storm by 339 pins for their first dual win of the season.

Dixon was led by Autumn Swift with a 534 series followed by Addison Cox with a 406, Madolynn Kirby with a 405, Jillian Leeser with a 385, Madelyn Bird with a 377 and Danica O’Rourke with a 314.

Boys swimming

DeKalb/Sycamore 120, Sterling 39: At Duis Center in Sterling, the D/S co-op swept the Golden Warriors co-op through 12 varsity events.

Sterling’s Patrick Riley had a pair of second-place finishes in the 100 backstroke (1:02.28) and 100 freestyle (55.18 seconds). Peter Garland added a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly (1:06.37).

Riley, Garland, Colin Askegaard and James Boze took second in the 200 medley relay (1:55.94), and Dale Johnson, Garland, Askegaard and Riley placed second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:51.43).