Morrison’s Camryn Veltrop eclipses 1,000 career points: SVM area roundup for Saturday, Dec. 9

Girls basketball

Morrison 52, Ashton-Franklin Center 44: At the Pearl City Holiday Tournament, Camryn Veltrop poured in 21 points and surpassed 1,000 career points in the process as the Fillies earned their second pool-play win of the day Saturday.

Jordan Eads followed with 18 points, and Avery White scored eight.

Taylor Jahn led AFC with 17 points.

Morrison 38, Lena-Winslow 33: At the Pearl City Holiday Tournament, Veltop scored a game-high 19 points and Eads provided seven more in the first win Saturday for Morrison.

Orangeville 50, Oregon 29: At the Pearl City Holiday Tournament, the Broncos handed Oregon a pool-play loss in tournament action.

Ashton-Franklin Center 47, East Dubuque 43: At the Pearl City Holiday Tournament, Jahn scored 19 points and Kaitlyn Bevan added 13 in the win for the Raiders.

Bureau Valley 62, Fulton 19: At Manlius, Kate Salisbury scored 15 of her game-high 19 points in the first half as the Storm improved to 7-4 win the nonconference win.

Salisbury added nine rebounds, Taylor Neuhalfen scored 15 points, and Kate Stoller had five assists.

Sterling 48, United Township 40: At Sterling, the Golden Warriors (5-5, 1-4) suffered the Western Big Six loss. Madison Austin led Sterling with 11 points. Delali Amankawa had eight points, and Maggie Rowzee scored seven.

Dakota 46, West Carroll 38: At West Carroll, Caitlyn Stingley scored 16 points and pulled down seven rebounds, but the Thunder fell in nonconference play. Emma Randecker supplied 10 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, and Karissa Andrews had seven points and four rebounds.

Stockton 51, Polo 41: At Stockton, the Marcos suffered a Northwest Upstate Illini Conference loss.

Boys basketball

Byron 63, Newman 43: At Byron, the Comets suffered a nonconference loss despite 19 points from Renner Rosengren. Newman led 30-26 at halftime but was limited to 13 points in the second half.

Boys bowling

Cavalier Classic: At LaSalle-Peru, Oregon won the 12-team tournament with a six-game total of 6,015 pins. Dixon took second with 5,752.

Oregon’s Gavin Surmo rolled a perfect game in his second game and finished with a 1,404 series to lead all competitors. Dixon’s Clark Bonnewell was third with 1,311.

Kennerly Foundation Tournament: At Parkside Lanes in Aurora, the Warriors took 16th in the second annual tournament. Preston Near’s 625 series led Sterling.

Girls bowling

UT Panther Invite: At Moline, the Warriors captured the invite title with a 5,048 series to hold off the host Panthers (5,003) over six games.

Sarah Doughty had the high series with 1,181. Olivia Barton followed for Sterling with a 1,042 series.