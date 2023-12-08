Polo girls basketball rolls past Milledgeville: SVM area roundup for Thursday, Dec. 7

Girls basketball

Polo 58, Milledgeville 37: At Milledgeville, the Lady Marcos hit 14 3-pointers to pull away for an NUIC South win over the Missiles on Thursday.

Polo was led by Carlee Grobe with 17 points and six rebounds, and Camrynn Jones, Courtney Grobe and Madison Glawe with 11 points each.

Carlee Grobe made a game-high five 3-pointers, Courtney Grobe pulled down 11 rebounds and Jones added five assists, five steals and four rebounds.

Milledgeville was led by Olivia Schurman with 15 points.

Ashton-Franklin Center 30, Amboy 25: At Ashton, the Raiders jumped out to 14-3 first-quarter lead, then fended off the Clippers for an NUIC South win.

Ashton-Franklin Center was led by Alexis Schwarz with 11 points followed by Audree Dorn and Brianna Gonnerman with six points each.

Amboy was led by Elly Jones with 12 points and Maeve Larson with nine points.

Eastland 70, Fulton 7: At Lanark, the Cougars built a 24-0 first-quarter lead and cruised past the Steamers.

Eastland was led by Olivia Klinefelter with 14 points and seven rebounds, Trixie Carroll with 13 points, five steals, five assists and four rebounds, and Sienna Peterson with 10 points and three steals.

Fulton was led by Zoe Kunau with three points.

Sherrard 54, Erie-Prophetstown 39: At Erie, the Tigers built a 24-14 halftime lead and rolled past the Panthers.

Erie-Prophetstown was led by Kennedy Buck with 17 points and Sydney Schwartz and Hannah Huisman with seven points each.

Morrison 51, Monmouth-Roseville 45: At Morrison, the Fillies erased a 14-8 first-quarter deficit en route to a Three Rivers West win over the Titans.

Morrison was led by Camryn Veltrop with 30 points followed by Kaylee Pruis with seven points.

West Carroll 64, Prince of Peace 24 (IA): At Savanna, the Thunder routed the Irish for a nonconference win.

West Carroll was led by Caitlyn Stingley with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals; Karissa Andrews with 17 points, three rebounds and two steals; Domynique Lego with nine points, 10 assists and three steals; Mandy Myers with seven points, six rebounds and three steals; and Avery Mangler with six points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Kewanee 51, Bureau Valley 45 (OT): At Kewanee, the Storm missed 5 of 7 overtime free throws as they dropped a Three Rivers East game against the Boilermakers.

Bureau Valley was led by Taylor Neuhalfen with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Boys basketball

Lena-Winslow 60, Forreston 40: At Lena, the Panthers outscored the Cardinals 34-19 in the second half to seal an NUIC crossover win.

Forreston was led by Niko Valenzuela with 14 points and Kendall Erdmann with 12 points.

Colmone Classic

Bureau Valley 52, Putnam County 38: At Spring Valley, the Storm outscored the Panthers 12-3 in the second quarter and cruised to a tournament win.

Bureau Valley was led by Corban Chhim with 13 points and Landon Hulsing with eight points.

Boys bowling

Oregon 3,509, Sterling 3,113: At Town & Country Lanes in Mt. Morris, the Hawks defeated the Golden Warriors by 396 pins.

Oregon was led by Gavvin Surmo with a 627 series (203, 247, 177) followed by Brady Davis with a 610, Matthew Stahl with a 592, Codey Dunbar with a 572, Caleb Ehrler with a 557 and RJ Keene with a 551.

Sterling was led by Preston Near with a 579 followed by Connor Jagitsch with a 576, Bryce Kooy with a 568, Ross Eden with a 544, Nate Lobdell with a 439 and David Oelrichs with a 409.

Dixon 3,262, Rockford Christian 3,032: At Cherry Bowl in Rockford, the Dukes defeated the Royal Lions by 230 pins.

Dixon was led by Clark Bonnewell with 596 series (222 high game) followed by David Laird with a 569, Aaron Fitzanko with a 560, Cody Geil with a 522, Wyatt Miller with a 521 and Ben Zimmerman with a 494.

Rock Island 3,201, Erie-Prophetstown 2,400: At Triple Play Bowling in Fulton, the Panthers lost to the Rocks by 801 pins.

Erie-Prophetstown was led by Brenden Boggs-Chavez with a 508 series followed by Keith Goodson with a 484.

Boys swimming

La Salle-Peru 53, Sterling 36: At La Salle, the Golden Warriors won three out of 11 events in a nonconference loss to the Cavaliers.

Conner Porter won the 200 individual medley (2:14.67) and the 500 freestyle (5:28.65), while Patrick Riley won the 200 freestyle (2:08.06).

Wrestling

Lena-Winslow/Stockton triangular: At Lena, Amboy lost 65-9 to the Pantherhawks and 54-24 to Morrison. Morrison lost 59-9 to Lena-Winslow, finishing 1-1 on the day.

Against Le-Win, the Clippers’ Landon Blanton (120) won by pin and Chase Montavon (126) took an 8-6 decision.

Against Morrison, Amboy’s Landon Blanton (120), Lucas Blanton (175) and Evan Flanagan (215) won by pin for contested wins.

Against Amboy, Morrison’s Kamden White (126), Zach Milder (132), Camden Pruis (138) and Cameron McDonnell (285) won by pin.

Against Lena-Winslow, Morrison’s Kamden White (126) won by pin and Camden Pruis (138) took a 4-2 decision.