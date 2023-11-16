SVM area roundup for Wednesday, Nov. 15: Dixon, AFC girls basketball win at Oregon Tournament

Girls basketball
Dixon 46, Amboy 34: At Oregon, the Duchesses defeated the Clippers in a pool play game on Wednesday.
Leaders for Dixon were Katie Drew with 10 points, and Ahmyrie McGowan, Nora Fordham and Addy Lohse with seven points apiece.
Leaders for Amboy were Maeve Larson with 13 points, Tyrah Vaessen with six points and Elly Jones with five points.
Ashton-Franklin Center 44, Oregon 28: At Oregon, the Raiders defeated the Hawks in a pool play game.
Leaders for Ashton-Franklin Center were Taylor Jahn with 20 points and Audree Dorn and Brianna Gonnerman with six points apiece. Jahn made four 3-pointers.
Leaders for Oregon were Mya Engelkes with nine points, Aniyah Sarver with six points and Noelle Girton with five points.
Erie-Prophetstown 54, Bureau Valley 39: At Princeton, the Panthers built a 31-22 halftime lead en route to a win over the Storm.
Kate Salisbury paced Bureau Valley with 12 points, while Taylor Neuhalfen added nine points.
Boys bowling
Sycamore 3,315, Sterling 2,949: At Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb, the Spartans defeated the Golden Warriors by 366 pins.
Sterling was led by Bryce Kooy’s 620 series (225, 181, 214) followed by Preston Near’s 526, Brenden Stanley’s 498, Connor Jagitsch’s 485, Phelix Cervantez’s 473 and Ross Eden’s 347.
Ryan Voyles paced Sycamore with a 630 series (263, 214, 153).